Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed airport damaged by Indian strike

DEBRIS is strewn across the runway and lounge of Sheikh Zayed International Airport after it was hit by a missile fired by India on Saturday.—Dawn

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Sheikh Zayed International Airport (SZIA) in Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab — a landmark viewed as a symbol of friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates — was struck by an air-to-surface missile fired by India in the early hours of Saturday, causing significant damage to its infrastructure, including the Royal Lounge used by the UAE president and his family.

Deputy Commissioner Khuram Javed confirmed that India targeted the airport with both a missile and a drone.

He said the airport is occasionally used by the Abu Dhabi royal family, as commercial flight operations have been suspended since 2023.

The attack destroyed the Royal Lounge, and a 10-foot-wide crater was left at the apron area of the airport.

The deputy commissioner also confirmed that the UAE embassy has been informed about the damage caused to the airport.

Locals living near the airport reported hearing loud blasts around 4:15am on Saturday, which caused many to wake up in alarm.

Named after the late UAE president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the airport serves as a vital part of Pakistan’s aviation network and carries diplomatic importance because of its ties to the Gulf nation.

According to Civil Aviation Authority’s website, the airport played a vital role during 1973 and 2010 floods for logistics support, including food and other supplies, as well as transportation of flood victims.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025