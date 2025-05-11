E-Paper | May 11, 2025

Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed airport damaged by Indian strike

Dawn Report Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 09:29am

DEBRIS is strewn across the runway and lounge of Sheikh Zayed International Airport after it was hit by a missile fired by India on Saturday.—Dawn
DEBRIS is strewn across the runway and lounge of Sheikh Zayed International Airport after it was hit by a missile fired by India on Saturday.—Dawn

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Sheikh Zayed International Airport (SZIA) in Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab — a landmark viewed as a symbol of friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates — was struck by an air-to-surface missile fired by India in the early hours of Saturday, causing significant damage to its infrastructure, including the Royal Lounge used by the UAE president and his family.

Deputy Commissioner Khuram Javed confirmed that India targeted the airport with both a missile and a drone.

He said the airport is occasionally used by the Abu Dhabi royal family, as commercial flight operations have been suspended since 2023.

The attack destroyed the Royal Lounge, and a 10-foot-wide crater was left at the apron area of the airport.

The deputy commissioner also confirmed that the UAE embassy has been informed about the damage caused to the airport.

Locals living near the airport reported hearing loud blasts around 4:15am on Saturday, which caused many to wake up in alarm.

Named after the late UAE president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the airport serves as a vital part of Pakistan’s aviation network and carries diplomatic importance because of its ties to the Gulf nation.

According to Civil Aviation Authority’s website, the airport played a vital role during 1973 and 2010 floods for logistics support, including food and other supplies, as well as transportation of flood victims.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pak UAE Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hostilities cease, at last
Updated 11 May, 2025

Hostilities cease, at last

It is Islamabad and New Delhi that will have to do the heavy lifting thesmselves to secure peace.
Second IMF tranche
11 May, 2025

Second IMF tranche

THE IMF board’s approval of the second tranche of its ongoing $7bn funding arrangement and a new climate ...
War and lies
Updated 10 May, 2025

War and lies

Media on this side of the border is also not above blame.
Alarming indifference
10 May, 2025

Alarming indifference

US VICE President J.D. Vance’s comments that a possible war between Pakistan and India would be “none of our...
Civil readiness
10 May, 2025

Civil readiness

AMID rising regional tensions, there has been some discussion on the need for people to be better prepared in the...
Time for restraint
Updated 09 May, 2025

Time for restraint

Jingoism is evident in both countries, but elements in India’s media, cultural and political sphere have been egging on their country in confrontation.