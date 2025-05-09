Karachi to host 35th National Games in December: Murad Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that Karachi would host the 35th National Games from December 6 to 13 after it was postponed from its initial dates in May.

The games were set to be held from May 1-9 in Karachi but were postponed in April due to “unavoidable circumstances,” according to an official letter issued by the Sindh Olympic Association.

Murad held a meeting today at CM House with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to finalise preparations for the games.

He welcomed the opportunity to host National Games, pledging full cooperation to ensure the games are organised in accordance with international standards.

He directed all relevant departments to provide essential facilities to athletes, including training, medical care, transportation, and modern infrastructure.

CM Murad announced the construction of a new swimming pool and acquisition of modern electronic timing and scoring systems. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the POA, the Government of Sindh, and the Sindh Olympic Association to establish a coordinated framework for organising the games.

“This initiative will be a milestone for athlete welfare and institutional coordination,” the CM said. He emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent and promoting broader interest in sports across the province.

POA President Arif Saeed briefed the chief minister on the history of the National Games and lauded the government’s commitment to their development. He noted that the upcoming event has already sparked fresh enthusiasm among athletes nationwide.

Both the Government and the POA reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing athlete performance and making the 35th National Games a landmark event in Pakistan’s sporting history.

The POA delegation was led by its President, Arif Saeed, and included Senior Vice President Ms. Fatima Lakhani, Secretary General Khalid Mehmood, and Sindh Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput. Also present were Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif and Sports Secretary Aleem Lashari. Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing preparations, logistics, and planning for the upcoming games.