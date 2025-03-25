National Games to be held in Karachi from May 1: Sindh sports minister

The 35th National Games will be held in Karachi from May 1 to 9, it was decided during a meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar.

The nine-day event will be held under the supervision of the Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), of which Mahar is president, with the support of the Sindh government.

Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary Khalid Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

The Sindh government had completed all preparations for hosting the games, he said.

Officials from sports federations and associations of all provinces were in attendance at today’s meeting, including Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, and various district sports officers of Karachi.

During the meeting, preparations and administrative matters related to hosting the National Games in Karachi were reviewed.

Additionally, suggestions from all associations regarding venues were heard.

Mahar noted that invitations had already been sent to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Furthermore, the torch relay will be inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Mahar said the Sindh government will strive to make the games as successful as possible, emphasising that this was not just an event for Sindh but for the entire country.

He noted that the swimming events will take place at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation swimming pool. Mahar also said efforts are underway to construct a new swimming pool in Sindh soon.

The sports minister said the goal was to elevate Sindh’s athletes from national to international levels.

Enhanced security, paramedic staff arrangements and dedicated committees for social, electronic, and print media coverage will be ensured, Mahar said.

Doctors and ambulances will be present at all venues, and special arrangements will be made in hospitals.

POA Secretary Mahmood said that participating athletes will receive daily allowances and other facilities.

Earlier in the month, Mahar had said that the games will be held across 21 venues in Karachi, featuring 34 sports and participation from 10,000 male and female athletes and officials.

Teams from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would compete in the National Games.

Departmental teams from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Railways, Police and the Higher Education Commission would also participate in the national gala.

“The Games will feature 2,760 athletes from provincial teams and 5,600 from departmental outfits, alongside 1,200 technical officials and 132 traditional athletes,” Mahar had said.

He further said that the National Games were being held in Sindh after 18 years, with all logistical challenges resolved.

The 34th National Games were held in Quetta in May 2023. Army won 199 golds across 32 disciplines and 398 medals overall, finishing well ahead of second-placed Wapda, whose tally of 290 overall included 109 golds.