Pakistan reacted responsibly despite India’s provocative actions: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan’s reaction had been responsible and measured so far despite India’s provocative actions following severe tensions between the two countries in wake of the Pahalgam incident.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to the military. As Pakistan, in the early hours of Wednesday, said it expected an Indian incursion within 24–36 hours, diplomatic channels have been engaged to prevent conflict.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Shehbaz held a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr Irfan Neziroglu at the PM House.

The premier reiterated that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The prime minister emphasised that India had failed to share any evidence and was falsely trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, the statement said.

“India has yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident,” he said, adding that Pakistan would cooperate fully with such an investigation and would welcome if Turkiye joined it.

The prime minister also highlighted that Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts, including 90,000 casualties and over $152 billion in economic losses over the years.

He further said that India’s actions would distract Pakistan from its counter-terrorism efforts.

PM Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong statement that supported Pakistan during the prevailing situation in South Asia as well as his call for peace in the region.

The prime minister noted that Turkiye’s support to Pakistan was reflective of the “historic, deep-rooted and time-tested brotherly relations” between the two countries and their peoples.

He reaffirmed the government’s focus on economic recovery and growth for which it required peace and security in its neighbourhood.

The Turkish ambassador informed the prime minister that Turkiye appreciated Pakistan’s position and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan while calling for de-escalation and urging restraint in the current crisis to maintain peace and security in South Asia.

FM Dar’s diplomatic engagements

Separately, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability while resolutely protecting its sovereignty and national interests in a telephone conversation with Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis.

FM Dar briefed him on current regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s “baseless allegations, disinformation campaign and illegal unilateral measures” that threatened regional peace and security.

“He strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a blatant violation of its international obligations,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts.

FM Gerapetritis emphasised the importance of restraint to prevent escalation and preserve peace and stability. He welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral and transparent inquiry.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and global developments, particularly in multilateral forums, including their engagement as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

FM Dar also held a telephone conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

He briefed FM Cassis on the evolving regional security situation, “expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — an outright violation of international legal obligations”, the FO said in a press release.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent international investigation to establish the facts and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

FM Cassis appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and endorsed its proposal for an investigation.

He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.

PM Haq accuses India of maneuvering to create unrest in AJK

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said on Friday that India was hatching conspiracies to create unrest in the territory.

In his address to the All Parties Kashmir Conference hosted in the state metropolis, he warned, “If India attacks Pakistan, we will respond with full force. India is actively plotting to destabilise AJK.”

He emphasised that Pakistan’s political leadership must demonstrate complete solidarity and stand firmly behind the armed forces against the Indian aggression.

Reaffirming his stance on the Kashmir issue, Haq said his narrative drew strength from the people of Pakistan, the armed forces and the country’s military leadership.

He said that a single action by the Indian government had brought the situation back to what it was before August 5, 2019.

“The Liberation Cell is ready to support if the political leadership from the All Parties Kashmir Conference forum wants to participate in the protest demonstration,” the AJK premier said.

“As far as the Kashmir policy is concerned, we are open for debate and ready to remove any shortcomings,” he remarked.

“We have to think about how to take forward the issue of Kashmir, for which we have lost three generations,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of national unity, Haq said, “The enemy attacks you only when he thinks that the nation is divided.”