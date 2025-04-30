Two Indian drones shot down near LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday shot down two Indian quadcopters after they violated the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in two separate areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), amid heightened tensions between the two sides, official sources said.

The first drone was brought down in the Manawar sector of Bhimber district, where it was reportedly engaged in aerial surveillance when intercepted and destroyed by Pakistani troops.

The second unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the Satwal sector of Poonch division.

Security sources said the swift action by the Pakistan Army foiled the enemy’s nefarious attempt at spying and once again demonstrated the force’s vigilance, professionalism, and combat readiness.

“The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to respond promptly and effectively to any aggression by the enemy,” a military source said.

Troops continue to trade fire in Leepa Valley

The downing of the drones occurred amid continued exchange of fire along the LoC in Leepa Valley since Friday night, breaking a period of relative calm in the region.

The Indian army, which often stokes tensions under the BJP government, claimed that its troops and Pakistani forces had exchanged fire overnight. While the Pakistan Army did not release a formal statement, military sources confirmed that Pakistani troops were responding to Indian shelling.

A video clip shared by military sources showed two Indian posts being precisely targeted by Pakistani forces in the Leepa sector. No casualties were immediately reported.

Tuesday’s incidents add to a string of similar aerial violations by Indian surveillance drones over the years, most of which have been swiftly countered by Pakistani forces.

In 2020 alone, three Indian quadcopters were downed after intruding into Pakistani territory. On May 29, a drone was shot in the Nekrun sector of Neelum Valley after crossing 700 metres from India’s Kanzalwan sector.

Just two days earlier, another was intercepted in the Rakhchikri sector of Poonch district after breaching airspace by 650 metres. On April 9 the same year, a drone was destroyed in Sankh sector of Haveli district after intruding 600 metres.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025