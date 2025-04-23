4 dead in truck-car collision on Makran Coastal Highway near Balochistan’s Lasbela

Four people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a car and truck collided on the Makran Coastal Highway near Balochistan’s Lasbela district early on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

According to Rescue 1122 official Haji Khan, the incident occurred when a truck and Changan car collided at Sapat Cross of the highway.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident occurred when the car driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to collide with the oncoming truck.

“The incident occurred at 3:20am,” Khan elaborated, adding that Rescue 1122 teams from Phol, Lyari and Rasmal stations reached the site of the incident within five minutes.

He continued that the rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance to the people injured in the accident and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital, Uthal.

The deceased were identified as Shaukat, Sudhir Ahmed, Waheedur Rehman and Ziaur Rehman. The injured were identified as Ziarat Khan, Hamza, Suleman and Ehsanullah.

“The rescue operation has been completed,” Khan said.

Several traffic accidents occurred in Balochistan over the Eid holidays.

A collision between a car and a motorcycle on the National Highway near the Winder area claimed three lives and left two others injured. In another accident in Bolan’s Bibi Nani area, two motorcyclists Sher Ahmed and Habibullah lost their lives when their motorbike collided with a vehicle.

In the Hassanabad area of Sherani district, a motorcycle crashed into a car, causing the vehicle to lose control and plunge into a ravine. The accident resulted in the death of Umar and left three others seriously injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

According to a recent report by Medical Emergency Response Centre 1122, 1,831 road accidents were reported in the province in January 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities and injuries to 2,409 individuals. The accidents occurred in Mastung, Kalat, Lasbela, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibi, Loralai, Jaffarabad, Kech, Panjgur, and Khuzdar among others.

Between October 2019 and January 2025, 80 per cent of road accidents on Balochistan’s highways involved motorcyclists, MERC data further showed.