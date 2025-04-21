E-Paper | April 21, 2025

In-laws fracture woman’s legs over suspicion in Muzaffargarh

A Correspondent Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 10:32am

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman was tortured by her husband, father-in-law and others and her legs were broken for her ‘suspicious character’ on Sunday in the limits of Jatoi police.

The police shifted the injured woman to hospital with the help of Rescue 1122. According to doctors, the woman’s health is out of danger, police spokesperson said.

Police said the family refused to take action, but police registered on their own and began raids to arrest the suspects.

Regional Police Officer retired Captain Sajjad Hassan took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report and the immediate arrest of the suspects accused involved in the violence.

District Police Officer Dr Mohammad Rizwan said Nasreen Mai, wife of Ajmal Hussain, was beaten for “her suspicious characters” by her family members. The case was registered against them under Section 324, 148, 149 against Ajmal, Ijaz, Ashiq and Manzoor Hussain.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2025

Violence against women, Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...
Canal politics
Updated 20 Apr, 2025

Canal politics

The consequences of the state taking decisions without regard for its people can be seen yet again in the form of widespread restlessness and anger.
Lesser citizens
20 Apr, 2025

Lesser citizens

CAN the state ever turn the dream of communal harmony into reality? A slew of injustices torment Pakistan’s...
Winning spree
20 Apr, 2025

Winning spree

AFTER sealing qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana immediately set her sights...