In-laws fracture woman’s legs over suspicion in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman was tortured by her husband, father-in-law and others and her legs were broken for her ‘suspicious character’ on Sunday in the limits of Jatoi police.

The police shifted the injured woman to hospital with the help of Rescue 1122. According to doctors, the woman’s health is out of danger, police spokesperson said.

Police said the family refused to take action, but police registered on their own and began raids to arrest the suspects.

Regional Police Officer retired Captain Sajjad Hassan took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report and the immediate arrest of the suspects accused involved in the violence.

District Police Officer Dr Mohammad Rizwan said Nasreen Mai, wife of Ajmal Hussain, was beaten for “her suspicious characters” by her family members. The case was registered against them under Section 324, 148, 149 against Ajmal, Ijaz, Ashiq and Manzoor Hussain.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2025