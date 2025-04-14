Muzaffargarh girl dies by suicide after alleged sexual assault

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped and impregnated in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.

According to a first information report (FIR) dated April 12, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the girl had informed her father and elder sister that her uncle and cousin raped her two months ago after which she became pregnant.

Her body was found at around 4pm, the victim’s father said in the FIR.

The complainant cited the pregnancy as the reason behind her suicide and urged authorities to take action against the suspects.

Police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang said that the police had arrested the two men and registered a case against them.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Ahmad Khan said that the culprits allegedly responsible for the death of the minor will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

According to data gathered by Sahil, an NGO working on cases of child sexual abuse, the overwhelming majority of abusers are acquaintances or neighbours in communities or family members.

Last month, four suspects who raped and killed an 11-year-old girl in Bahawalpur were traced as the victim’s relatives, with two of them being maternal uncles.