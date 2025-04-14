E-Paper | April 14, 2025

Muzaffargarh girl dies by suicide after alleged sexual assault

Muhammad Ali Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 01:46pm

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped and impregnated in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.

According to a first information report (FIR) dated April 12, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the girl had informed her father and elder sister that her uncle and cousin raped her two months ago after which she became pregnant.

Her body was found at around 4pm, the victim’s father said in the FIR.

The complainant cited the pregnancy as the reason behind her suicide and urged authorities to take action against the suspects.

Police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang said that the police had arrested the two men and registered a case against them.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Ahmad Khan said that the culprits allegedly responsible for the death of the minor will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

According to data gathered by Sahil, an NGO working on cases of child sexual abuse, the overwhelming majority of abusers are acquaintances or neighbours in communities or family members.

Last month, four suspects who raped and killed an 11-year-old girl in Bahawalpur were traced as the victim’s relatives, with two of them being maternal uncles.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The fallout

The fallout

Maleeha Lodhi
Faced with an untrustworthy trade partner in the US, the economic imperative for countries would be to pursue trade diversion.

Editorial

April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...
Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....