Trailer truck kills young man on superhighway in yet another accident involving heavy vehicle in Karachi: police

In yet another accident involving a heavy vehicle in Karachi on Thursday, a trailer truck ran over a young man on the Superhighway (Motorway), according to police and rescue services officials.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents — especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers — which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data.

A total of nine dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs last week night near the main road leading to 4-K Chowrangi after a heavy vehicle hit a bike rider, injuring him in the North Karachi area. On Saturday, a police official said a trailer killed two men riding a motorcycle on Sharea Liaquat.

Speaking to Dawn.com today regarding the incident on the Superhighway, Gadap City police Station House Officer Sarfraz Jatoi said, “The trailer driver ran over and killed the man while reversing the heavy vehicle at a petrol pump near Kathore.”

SHO Jatoi said the errant driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the trailer that was impounded by the police.

The victim, identified as Nidash Kumar, 23, worked at the fuel station, the officer said.

The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Separately, a 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the mausoleum of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton on Thursday morning, the Edhi Foundation said.

The man suffered critical injuries when an unknown vehicle hit him and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to wounds during treatment, the charity organisation said.

His identity could not be ascertained immediately.