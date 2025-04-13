E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Trailer kills two men in yet another accident involving heavy vehicle in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 02:21pm

In yet another accident involving a heavy vehicle in Karachi, a trailer truck claimed the lives of two young men in the New Chali area on late Saturday night, according to police and rescue services officials.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents — especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers — which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data.

A total of nine dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs in Karachi on Wednesday night near the main road leading to 4-K Chowrangi after a heavy vehicle hit a bike rider, injuring him in the North Karachi area.

Mithadar police Station House Officer Naseer Ahmed Tanoli told Dawn that a trailer killed two men riding a motorcycle on Sharea Liaquat.

“The trailer was coming from II Chundrigar Road towards the old CIA Centre while the victims were on their way from Techno City using Altaf Husain Hali Road,” SHO Tanoli said.

He added that the trailer hit the victims when they reached New Chali roundabout, dying on the scene.

The bodies were shifted to the Trauma Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.

“The victims were identified as Zaid Ali and Noor Mohammed Aslam,” the police official said, adding that the police have arrested an errant driver namely Abid Ali and impounded the heavy vehicle.

He said it appeared to be a case of reckless and negligent driving. However, the driver, in his statement, claimed that the pillion-riders came under the wheels of the trailer while involved in over-speeding.

The Mithadar police have registered a first information report under section 320 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Yaseen, maternal uncle of the deceased persons. He said the victims were close relatives and residents of Edu Lane in Kalri area of Lyari.

Late on Thursday night, a water tanker was torched by an angry mob in North Nazimabad. Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan SHO Abid Husain Shah told Dawn that the tanker driver had struck a motorcyclist near Paposh Nagar. The bike rider was injured, but the tanker driver fled the scene along with the heavy vehicle.

However, a group of 10-12 people chased and intercepted him near Five Star Chowrangi. They initially attacked the driver and damaged the vehicle’s windows. Thereafter, they set the heavy vehicle on fire.

With recent traffic accidents in Karachi causing enraged mobs to torch heavy vehicles that were responsible for them, Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh Chapter President Shahi Sayed along with MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, tried to pacify the situation by saying that the ongoing issues plaguing the city including road mishaps are an administrative failure, not the product of an ethnic issue, on Saturday.

On Friday, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government had formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the causes of traffic accidents that had suddenly increased since November last in the metropolis.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that since November 2024, 603 people had been killed in road traffic accidents, 160 of them involving heavy vehicles.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...