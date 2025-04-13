E-Paper | April 14, 2025

Man killed, another injured in traffic accident in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal: police

Imtiaz Ali Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 11:24pm
A mob sets a vehicle on fire after it was involved in a traffic accident in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on April 13. — DawnNewsTV
A man was killed while another was injured on Sunday night when a luxury car struck them in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood, according to police and rescue services officials.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents — especially involving dumpers and water tankers — which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data.

Sunday evening’s incident angered the area’s residents, who allegedly beat the driver and set his car on fire, leaving it completely destroyed.

Gulshan-i-Iqbal police Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Naeem Rajput told Dawn.com that as per initial reports, the driver hit the passersby near Maskan Chowrangi, causing critical injuries to two persons.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the injured were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

“Doctors pronounced an unidentified man in his early 20s dead on arrival, while an injured man identified as Zeeshan Saleem, 42, was admitted for treatment,” she said.

Outraged residents gathered at the site of the incident in large numbers. CCTV footage aired on social and electronic media showed the mob beating the driver and damaging the car before setting it on fire.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that the vehicle car was completely destroyed in the fire.

SHO Rajput said that three people including the driver were arrested.

On Saturday night, a trailer truck claimed the lives of two young men in the New Chali area, according to police and rescue services officials.

Mithadar police SHO Naseer Ahmed Tanoli told Dawn.com that a trailer killed two men riding a motorcycle on Sharea Liaquat.

“The trailer was coming from II Chundrigar Road towards the old CIA Centre while the victims were on their way from Techno City using Altaf Husain Hali Road,” SHO Tanoli said.

