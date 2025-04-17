E-Paper | April 17, 2025

Peace, liberty in country today result of soldiers’ sacrifices, says army chief

Dawn.com Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 12:22pm
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir confers posthumous military honours on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, in Rawalpindi on April 17, 2025. — via Radio Pakistan
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir confers posthumous military honours on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, in Rawalpindi on April 17, 2025. — via Radio Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday asserted that the “peace and liberty” in the country today was the result of sacrifices made by soldiers.

The army chief made the remarks during an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today, according to a press release issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said COAS Munir conferred military honours, including Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat, on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in “recognition of their exceptional valour in operations and distinguished service to the nation”.

During the ceremony, which was attended by a “large number of senior military officials and families of the award recipients”, medals awarded posthumously were also received by the martyrs’ families.

Paying homage to the martyrs and veterans, the COAS was quoted as saying: “Shuhada (martyrs) and ghazis (warriors) are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani.

“The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil.”

COAS Munir also expressed “profound admiration for the resilience and fortitude” of martyrs’ families, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices for the homeland, the ISPR stated.

It added that the army chief commended the “unyielding resolve” of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He also appreciated their “relentless efforts in thwarting multiple terrorist threats and eliminating high-value terrorist operatives during ongoing counterterrorism operations”.

Gen Munir’s remarks come just two days after he vowed to remove “whatever stands in the way of Pakistan’s progress” and reaffirmed the state’s determination to counter terrorism.

“Do Pakistan’s enemies think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan?” he said, adding that “even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan”.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss).

In the most recent major attack, at least three policemen were martyred and 20 others were injured on Tuesday morning as a blast targeted a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

Also the same day, eight people, including three security personnel and five residents, were injured after a roadside bomb targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Double-edged sword
Updated 17 Apr, 2025

Double-edged sword

While remittances have provided critical support to current account, they have also been a double-edged sword.
Besieged people
17 Apr, 2025

Besieged people

DESPITE all the talk about becoming a ‘hard’ state, Pakistan is still looking incredibly soft when it comes to...
Deadly zealotry
17 Apr, 2025

Deadly zealotry

FEARS that mob attacks on international fast-food franchises would end up in tragedy have come true, after police ...
Improved outlook
Updated 16 Apr, 2025

Improved outlook

Remittances have proved to be most crucial lifeline for Pakistan in recent years.
Water dispute
16 Apr, 2025

Water dispute

WITH a long, hot summer looming ahead, the last thing the country needs is two provinces fighting over water. Yet,...
A positive start
16 Apr, 2025

A positive start

FROM American threats of bombing Iran, things have taken a more positive turn as President Donald Trump’s emissary...