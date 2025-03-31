Army chief praises armed forces, LEAs, and KP residents for combating terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday praised the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and Khyber Pakhtunkwa residents for combating terrorism, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

He made these remarks while visiting troops in Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to spend Eidul Fitr with the officers and troops stationed there, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

He also appreciated the performance of the armed Forces and LEAs alongside the people of KP, “who have always braved the menace of terrorism,” the statement added.

COAS Munir offered Eid prayers and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the statement said.

During his interaction, the COAS extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to the troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation, it continued.

“In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the greater cause of peace and stability,” the statement added.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was warmly received by the Peshawar Corps Commander, the statement from ISPR concluded.

Earlier today, the armed forces had also shared their heartfelt wishes with the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The ISPR had conveyed that for soldiers, the essence of Eid was found in the honour of serving their country — often far from home and the joyous gatherings of Eid.

The armed forces extended their prayers for Pakistan and highlighted the “courage and valour of our national heroes”, the ISPR said.

Fatalities among outlaws surpassed civilian and security losses in the first quarter of 2025, a first-ever occurrence since the past 12 years, according to a report by a think tank.

In its report for the first quarter of 2025, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) also claimed that overall violence dropped by 13 per cent as compared to the last quarter of 2024.

The majority of the fatalities and incidents of violence were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, with both accounting for over 98 per cent of all fatalities and 94pc incidents, cumulatively.

Individually, while KP suffered over 63pc of all violence-related fatalities compared to Q4 2024, it witnessed a promising 18pc reduction in violence.