Fast-food chain worker killed in Punjab’s Sheikhupura

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have failed at their primary duty of providing security to the international food chain businesses across the province as religious zealots attacked another international fast-food outlet franchise, this time in Sheikhupura, where they allegedly murdered its employee and vandalised the property.

The unfortunate incident took place on April 14. Speaking to Dawn, Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Athar Ismail said that two men appeared outside the outlet of the fast-food chain and one of them opened fire from outside the outlet.

The gunshots hit the worker inside the outlet, he said and added that the suspects had not entered the building.

The shot worker was identified as 45-year-old Asif Nawaz, a resident of Khan Colony, in the kitchen. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

According to the RPO, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had given the call of anti-Israel protest on April 14 and the party had given assurance to the police and administration that the protesters would remain non-violent. He said they held the protests during the day and had dispersed. The murder of the fast-food outlet happened at night.

Police arrest 40 over violent protests

The police and the intelligence agencies initiated a search operation in Sheikhupura, conducted raids and arrested about 40 suspects. However, the police failed to arrest the prime suspected killer despite a lapse of 24 hours.

Punjab Police chief Dr Usman Anwar told Dawn that police got a call on April 14 at 11:05 PM who reported that two unidentified persons arrived at the outlet at Sheikhupura and inflicted fatal bullet wounds to Asif.

The security was also tightened at the other outlets of the franchise, he said and added that a team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) was called for forensic analysis and evidence collection.

An FIR under sections 302 of the PPC and 7 of the ATA was registered based on the police complaint.

The IG said 40 suspects were being interrogated.

Earlier, a group belonging to the TLP had attacked and damaged the fast-food outlet branch in Phase IV of DHA in Lahore.

The police had traced and arrested 11 of the suspects.

