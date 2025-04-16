Pro-Palestine boycott should be peaceful, says Council of Islamic Ideology chief

ISLAMABAD: Terming Israel a terrorist and a criminal state, the Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr Raghib Naeemi, has called for a complete boycott of Israeli products and companies.

However, he reiterated that people’s lives and property should be protected during this boycott.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said: “We strongly condemn Israel’s criminal actions and it is necessary to play role to the best of our ability in stopping these criminal actions.”

Dr Naeemi said that the Israeli aggression on Gaza was about to complete one and a half years and despite the ceasefire agreement signed a month and a half ago, Israel has resumed its bombing of Gaza with increased intensity, violating the ceasefire agreement.

The world is demanding strong condemnation of Israel’s criminal activities and world powers must play their role in stopping Israel from criminal actions, he said.

