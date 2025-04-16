E-Paper | April 16, 2025

Pro-Palestine boycott should be peaceful, says Council of Islamic Ideology chief

Kalbe Ali Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: Terming Israel a terrorist and a criminal state, the Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr Raghib Naeemi, has called for a complete boycott of Israeli products and companies.

However, he reiterated that people’s lives and property should be protected during this boycott.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said: “We strongly condemn Israel’s criminal actions and it is necessary to play role to the best of our ability in stopping these criminal actions.”

Dr Naeemi said that the Israeli aggression on Gaza was about to complete one and a half years and despite the ceasefire agreement signed a month and a half ago, Israel has resumed its bombing of Gaza with increased intensity, violating the ceasefire agreement.

The world is demanding strong condemnation of Israel’s criminal activities and world powers must play their role in stopping Israel from criminal actions, he said.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2025

Gaza invasion
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Improved outlook
Updated 16 Apr, 2025

Improved outlook

Remittances have proved to be most crucial lifeline for Pakistan in recent years.
Water dispute
16 Apr, 2025

Water dispute

WITH a long, hot summer looming ahead, the last thing the country needs is two provinces fighting over water. Yet,...
A positive start
16 Apr, 2025

A positive start

FROM American threats of bombing Iran, things have taken a more positive turn as President Donald Trump’s emissary...
Iran slayings
Updated 15 Apr, 2025

Iran slayings

State authorities on both sides must investigate latest attack, while Tehran should locate perpetrators and bring them to justice.
AI in the courts
15 Apr, 2025

AI in the courts

SUPREME Court Justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Mansoor Ali Shah’s judgment on the use of AI in the judiciary landed...
Refusal crisis
15 Apr, 2025

Refusal crisis

PAKISTAN’S polio case count, with 105 days of the year lapsed so far, is in the single digits. But the question ...