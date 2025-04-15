E-Paper | April 15, 2025

Govt, judiciary urged to reconsider Afghan repatriation plan

Saleem Shahid Published April 15, 2025
Afghan Refugees Pakistan President Tadeen Khan Tarakai addresses a presser at Quetta press club.—PPI
QUETTA: President of Afghan Refugees Pakis­tan Muhammad Tadeen Khan Tarakai has urged the federal government and judiciary to reconsider the decision to forcibly repatriate Afghan ref­ugees and to play a role in finding a solution through mutual understanding and negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday alongside other Afghan representatives, including Noo­rullah Khan, Na­­dir Khan, Jumma Khan & Haji Ha­­meedullah, he said: “For­cibly repatriating Afghan refugees is not the solution to the issue.”

Mr Tarakai noted that over 3.5 million Afghan refugees are living in 72 camps across the country. He expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their hospitality towards Afghan refugees for the past 45 years and emphasised that these refugees have not been involved in any issues in Pakistan.

He added that 1.4m Afghan refugees are registered with UNHCR and hold Proof of Registration (POR) cards, while 900,000 are registered with the IOM, and the UNHCR has issued tok­ens to 600,000 refugees. However, he pointed out that over half a million Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan without any documentation.

Mr Tarakai explained that the cards issued to refugees have expired and appealed to 53 NGOs to provide the necessary funds to the Pakistan government for renewing the cards. This would enable refugees to receive $375 for travel expenses and ration for two years under the UNHCR repatriation programme.

He highlighted the difficulties Afghan refugees face in returning to Afghanistan, as many have no homes, jobs, or business opportunities to support themselves. “We have been living in Pakistan for over four decades, and two generations were born here,” Mr Tarakai said, adding that these refugees have contributed to the development of Pakistan.

“Forcible repatriation is not in the interest of either country,” he sta­t­­ed, urging that both nations resolve their issues through negotiations.

