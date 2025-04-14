Man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal: police

A woman was murdered on Monday allegedly by her husband over so-called honour in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood, according to the police.

Gulshan-i-Iqbal Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Naeem Rajput told Dawn.com that the 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

“The husband has been arrested and the knife used in the murder has also been found,” he added.

He added that the murder took place on the roof of a private school in Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block 2 where the couple worked and stayed in a room.

“The man had no regrets and told the police that he killed his wife as she had a love affair with another member of the staff,” Rajput said.

The victim’s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

Last Thursday, a man allegedly murdered his wife over so-called honour near the Superhighway in Karachi, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police, Pari, 40, was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband Ghulam Ali Bugti in their home in Shahbaz Goth, Northern Bypass.

The police said the incident appeared to be an outcome of “honour-killing”, adding that the suspect had managed to escape from the scene.

‘Honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout the country in 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

Incidents of violence against women are common across the country. In December 2023, the Asian Development Bank reported in a study that domestic violence was emerging as a silent pandemic in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge to society and the state.