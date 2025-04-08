Sindh CM orders random drug testing on heavy vehicle drivers amid rising traffic accidents in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday ordered the police and transport authorities in Karachi to conduct random drug tests on drivers of heavy vehicles to ensure safe and responsible driving, following the alarming increase in traffic accidents across the metropolis.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data. The incidents promoted protests over citizens’ deaths, following which the provincial government banned the movement of heavy vehicles during the daytime in Karachi while also mandating them to obtain a vehicle fitness certificate.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Karachi today to address the issue, CM Shah not only ordered random drug tests for drivers but also made it compulsory for all heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), light transport vehicles (LTVs), and public service vehicles (PSVs) to be equipped with trackers, dashcams, and underrun protection devices on the front, sides, and rear, according to a press release from the CM’s House.

“Taking an unprecedented decision, the CM directed the traffic police to conduct random drug tests on drivers of HTVs, LTVs, and PSVs to ensure safe and responsible driving,” the statement said.

He also directed the police to enforce the speed limit in the city. “HTVs will be limited to a maximum speed of 30 km/h within Karachi city limits to reduce the risk of fatal accidents,” he ordered, per the statement.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police Pir Mohammad Shah, and other relevant government officials.

The chief minister, expressing his displeasure over the high number of accidents, said that it was “unacceptable”.

“Reckless driving is claiming innocent lives, which is unacceptable,” he said.

He directed the city police to improve traffic discipline by reducing violations through accountability, encouraging responsible driving, and preventing reckless and dangerous behaviour at all costs.

The chief minister made essential decisions for safe and secure traffic management in the city.

Installation of safety equipment

The chief minister observed that most heavy vehicles were not equipped with trackers and dashcams. Therefore, he made it mandatory that all HTVs, LTVs, and PSVs must now be equipped with trackers, dashcams, and underrun protection devices on the front, side, and rear.

CM Murad, talking about water tanker regulations, decided that tankers with leaking or non-compartmentalised containers and those lacking baffle plates will be prohibited from road operations to prevent hazardous spills and instability.

“This decision must be implemented from today,” he said, adding that fitness compliance must be ensured.

The CM directed the traffic police that the vehicles with cancelled fitness certificates would be impounded and would not be allowed back on the roads until deemed roadworthy by the transport department.

Faceless e-ticketing system

CM Murad directed the Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar to introduce a transparent and automated e-ticketing system for effective enforcement of traffic laws. He also issued orders for inter-departmental integration.

“The Transport Department, Excise Department, Licensing Authority, Traffic Police, and Nadra must be digitally integrated for enhanced coordination and streamlined enforcement,” he ordered.

Revamping of Traffic Engineering Bureau

The chief minister decided to rejuvenate the Traffic Engineering Bureau and placed it under the administrative authority of Mayor Wahab for improved planning and execution of traffic control measures. He also decided to make pre-licensing training mandatory.

“Driving academies offering internationally recognised courses in theory, simulation, and practical training must be established, making pre-licensing training compulsory,” he directed the transport and police departments.

Demerit point system

In consultation with the transport department and the police, it was decided to introduce a new point-based system to make license holders accountable for repeated violations.

The main features of the points system include all drivers starting with 12 points, the points being deducted for violations, and the license being suspended at zero points. The severe violations would result in higher deductions. The points would be restored after a fixed period — minor offences for two years and major offences for three years.

The point deduction structure also includes:

Deduction of two points for speeding, driving without a helmet, and failure to wear a seatbelt

Three points deduction for unsafe overtaking, running red lights, and running a stop line;

Five points for reckless driving/ one-way violation

Six points for drunk driving

Immediate license revocation for hit-and-run cases

The CM directed Lanjar to make the necessary amendments to the traffic rules, if necessary.

He also directed the Excise & Taxation department and the police to start a crackdown on illegal modifications and violations.

“The operation going on must be made strict against the use of extravagant number plates, tinted windows, unauthorised emergency accessories, and traffic violations such as driving without a valid license, riding without helmets, triple riding on motorcycles, motorbikes lacking essential safety parts (headlights, taillights, emergency lights, chain covers, and rear-view mirrors).”

Implementation Committee

The chief minister constituted a dedicated committee consisting of the secretary excise and taxation, secretary transport, DIG driving licence, and DIG Traffic Police to ensure immediate implementation through executive orders, standard operating procedures, and legal amendments.

CM Murad stressed that these measures aimed to save lives and make Karachi’s roads safer for all citizens.

“We must act decisively. The lives of our citizens are far too valuable to be lost due to negligence and poor enforcement,” he stated.