Karachi police foil attempt to smuggle 570 cartons, 11,400 bottles of beer worth over Rs10m

The Karachi police on Sunday said they had foiled an attempt to smuggle 570 cartons and 11,400 bottles of beer worth more than Rs10 million.

In the wake of the Mustafa Amir case, the police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in supplying drugs to parties and students.

In February, a sessions court sentenced four peddlers, including an underage boy, to 14 years in prison for possessing over 20kg of drugs.

In a separate operation, police arrested a young actor and recovered narcotics in the defence area of the metropolis in February.

According to a statement issued by the Malir district police, the Airport police, after a major operation, foiled a smuggling attempt and seized beer worth more than Rs10m.

“A large consignment of beer hidden in a truck was recovered,” the statement said, quoting Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi.

The timely operation, carried out on a secret tip-off, resulted in police seizing more than 570 cartons and 11,400 bottles of beer, breaking a major smuggling network, SSP Abbasi said.

“The suspects were secretly trying to supply it in different areas of the city by hiding it in a truck,” the SSP Malir said, adding that the police had exposed the smuggling due to their professional expertise and information.

He said that the truck used in the smuggling was also seized from the suspects’ possession, adding that the Airport police would take legal action as per the regulations.

He added that further investigation was under way.

The Malir SSP said that the police disrupted the network of distribution of a large consignment of narcotics in the city through the operation.

“The Malir district police are working day and night to provide security to the public and eradicate evil from the society,” he said.