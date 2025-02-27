Mustafa Amir murder case: Special team formed to probe criminal activities of culprits

The Karachi police chief has formed a special investigation team to probe the “criminal activities” and network of those involved in the Mustafa Amir murder case, it emerged on Thursday.

Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, police arrested Armaghan for injuring policemen in an attempt to resist his detention in connection with Amir’s kidnapping case. Another suspect, Armaghan’s friend Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari, was remanded in police custody by an antiterrorism court (ATC).

The Balochistan police had found the body in the torched car and handed it to the Edhi Foundation for burial in their graveyard for unclaimed bodies. The body was later exhumed from the graveyard by a medical board for collection of DNA samples for his identification. Consequenlty, a Karachi University lab concluded that the DNA samples from the body were matched with Mustafa’s mother.

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho issued an order dated February 23, seen by Dawn.com, constituing a special investigation team that would work under the supervision of Karachi Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muqaddas Haider and include Counter Terrorism Department Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Anil Haider, Korangi SSP (Investigation) Qais Khan, Keamari SSP (Investigation) Azhar Javed and East SSP (Investigation) Aleena Rajpar as members.

The order said that the team should ensure to investigate the case in “all aspects to identify the criminal activities of the accused and his syndicate.

“All accused involved” or those who had provided assistance in the commission of the kidnapping/murder and “operators of the syndicate of supply of narcotics” should be identified and arrested, the order said, adding that the investigation must be completed with “all legal formalities without any lacuna”.

DIG Haider, who confirmed to Dawn.com that such a team was constituted, was directed to submit the progress report on March 3.