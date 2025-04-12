Countrywide heatwave expected from tomorrow

• Met Office predicts higher temperatures than normal from April 14 to 18

• 41pc decline in rainfall levels over first quarter of this year

• Citizens, farmers asked to gear up for rising heat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­­tan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) on Friday predicted a heatwave in the country from April 13 till the end of next week and urged the people to adopt precautionary measures.

In the heatwave alert, PMD said that a high pressure is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from April 13, triggering heatwave conditions in most parts of the country which are expected to become more severe in southern half of the country from April 14 (Monday).

It said that due to this heatwave, the day temperatures are likely to remain 6 to 8 degree Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, sout­hern Punjab and Balochistan) from April 14 to 18.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degree Celsius above normal in upper half (central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kas­h­mir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from April 14 to 18.

“Nights will also be war­mer during the forecast period. Excessive heating/ris­ing temperatures may generate duststorm/windstorm during the forecast period,” it said.

The PMD said that due to heatwave conditions, general public, especially children, women and senior citizens should take precautionary measures and avoid themselves from direct exposure to sunlight during day time and remain hydrated.

Farmers have also been advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate from April 14 to 18.

The PMD advised government departments to stay alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to these weather conditions.

The Met Office also said that there is also acute shortage of water in the Tarbela and Mangla dams and water in different rivers is flowing at extreme low level.

Below average rainfall

The country has experienced significantly below average rainfall during the first quarter of 2025, with an overall decline of 41 per cent compared to normal levels, and Punjab and Sindh were particularly affected, recording extreme departures from normal rains at 92 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively.

The most pronounced deficit occurred in January, when rainfall was substantially lower than average across the country, Pakistan Meteorological Depar­tment said in its quarterly drought bulletin, issued on Friday.

The dry conditions persisted into February, with rainfall departures ranging from minus eight per cent to minus 97 per cent across most regions, excluding Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which experienced relatively normal rainfall.

The Drought Monitor for March 2025 shows moderate drought affected regions as Turbat, Jiwani, Ormara, Dadu, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Karachi. Mild drought conditions have been observed in various parts of Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab.

The recorded below normal rainfall has caused soil moisture deficit in Potohar region, Sialkot region, Kashmir, a few parts of upper KP, and south western Balochistan, which indicates the depleted soil moisture leading to drought conditions, crop stress, and a clear sign of water scarcity.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2025