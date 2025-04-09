PDMA warns of severe heatwave in south Punjab

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday warned that the southern Punjab districts are at risk of a severe heatwave in the upcoming days, with temperatures rising by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius in the region.

The PDMA issued instructions to the district administrations concerned to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation to be caused by the heatwave.

The administrations were also instructed to run public awareness campaigns through helplines and announcements in the mosques in the districts at the heatwave risk.

The PDMA also instructed the School Education Department (SED) to ban outdoor activities of children and also display flexes about preventive measures against the heatwave at the entry points of schools.

It says that farmers should also be made aware of the effects of heatwave on crops, while the local government department should ensure water supply at public places.

People should be made aware of the heatwave effects through displaying banners at bus stands and railway stations, the PDMA adds.

It says that veterinary care centres should be kept functional around the clock and clean water should be provided in the animal market.

The PDMA also instructed the health department to set up ‘heatwave counters’ in hospitals, besides ensuring the availability of medicines for provision of first aid to those affected by the heatwave.

Instructions have also been issued to set up mobile health units and permanent medical camps at public places to help people during the extreme heat.

The authority advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel during the heatwave, keep their heads covered when in the sun and consume maximum water.

It also urged them to take special care of children, the elderly and the sick, adding that people suffering from heart disease should take special care and avoid going out in the sun.

“Citizens are requested to wear light-coloured clothes. It is possible to prevent the damage of the heatwave through precautionary measures,” the PDMA advises.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia in a statement said that there is a possibility of an increase in temperatures by 4 to 7 degrees in Punjab this month. The major cities of Punjab, plains and especially the districts of southern Punjab are at risk of being engulfed in a severe heatwave, he warned.

He instructed the deputy commissioners to ensure heatwave protection facilities at public places and inform people about the dangers of heatwave through print, electronic and social media.

Earlier, Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed also presided over a meeting of the PDMA, where DG Kathia gave a detailed briefing about the ongoing projects of the authority.

A briefing was given about the ongoing survey in the flood-vulnerable districts under the Urban Unit. The meeting also reviewed construction of PDMA warehouses in Sargodha, Jhang and Rajanpur.

He also ordered the establishment of a regular IT Management Cell in the PDMA.

The meeting also reviewed the steps taken to deal with drought threat in the province.

The relief commissioner also directed all commissioners and DCs to complete the arrangements in advance.

Additional DG of the PDMA, director coordination, director operations and other officers also attended the meeting.

