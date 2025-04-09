E-Paper | April 09, 2025

10 held after mob ransacks fast-food restaurant in Karachi’s DHA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 09:11am
Ten people were arrested over charges of ransacking a global fast food chain in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Ten people were arrested over charges of ransacking a global fast food chain in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Ten activists of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were arrested on Tuesday evening after a mob ransacked an outlet of an international fast-food chain in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), police said.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the incident occurred at around 6pm when a group of 40-50 activists of the TLP, armed with sticks and stones, attacked an international fast-food outlet on Korangi Road and tried to vandalise it.

“Police responded immediately and dispersed the crowd,” he said, adding that 10 suspects had been apprehended.

Regarding the possible aim of the attack, the officer said “their motive was to protest against US / Israel policies in Gaza”.

DIG Raza said that the situation had been brought under control and authorities are focusing on arresting the remaining protesters and their organisers.

He said the police had also beefed up security at other outlets of international fast-food chains.

Earlier on Monday night, another branch of the same fast-food chain was attacked by TLP workers in Mohammad Ali Society, said Bahadurabad SHO Naveed Soomro.

He added that they had attacked the restaurant when a party rally was passing through the area.

The restaurant manager lodged a rioting case FIR against over a dozen unknown persons at the Bahadurabad police station.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025

