Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka sign deal to strengthen capital markets

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), and Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) have signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation among the three bourses.

The agreement, signed on Thursday in Colombo, aims to facilitate technology development and sharing, human resource collaboration, product development, regulatory coordination, investor protection, and knowledge exchange across the markets, according to a press release issued by the DSE yesterday.

The signing ceremony was attended by DSE Chairman Mominul Islam, CSE Chairman Dilshan Wirasekara, and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed, along with directors and senior officials from the respective institutions.

“Through mutual experience-sharing and joint investments in technology, our stock exchanges can play an effective role in developing strong and efficient capital markets in their respective countries,” he added.

As part of the event, the DSE chairman participated in a panel discussion titled “Navigating Frontier Capital Markets: How Evolving Market Regulation and Exchanges Foster Efficient Capital Market Development.”

DSE representatives also held separate meetings with the chairman and commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, senior executives of PSX, and officials from CSE.

DSE Chairman Mominul Islam said, “South Asian stock exchanges — except for India — face technological and operational constraints due to their relatively small size. These limitations prevent markets with immense potential from reaching their full capacity.”

