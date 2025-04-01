E-Paper | April 01, 2025

Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka sign deal to strengthen capital markets

The Daily Star | ANN Published April 1, 2025 Updated April 1, 2025 01:19pm
Officials of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Colombo Stock Exchange and Dhaka Stock Exchange sign tripartite Memorandum of Understanding — Photo via Daily Star
Officials of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Colombo Stock Exchange and Dhaka Stock Exchange sign tripartite Memorandum of Understanding — Photo via Daily Star

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), and Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) have signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation among the three bourses.

The agreement, signed on Thursday in Colombo, aims to facilitate technology development and sharing, human resource collaboration, product development, regulatory coordination, investor protection, and knowledge exchange across the markets, according to a press release issued by the DSE yesterday.

The signing ceremony was attended by DSE Chairman Mominul Islam, CSE Chairman Dilshan Wirasekara, and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed, along with directors and senior officials from the respective institutions.

“Through mutual experience-sharing and joint investments in technology, our stock exchanges can play an effective role in developing strong and efficient capital markets in their respective countries,” he added.

As part of the event, the DSE chairman participated in a panel discussion titled “Navigating Frontier Capital Markets: How Evolving Market Regulation and Exchanges Foster Efficient Capital Market Development.”

DSE representatives also held separate meetings with the chairman and commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, senior executives of PSX, and officials from CSE.

DSE Chairman Mominul Islam said, “South Asian stock exchanges — except for India — face technological and operational constraints due to their relatively small size. These limitations prevent markets with immense potential from reaching their full capacity.”

Originally published on The Daily Star, an ANN partner of Dawn.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan Bangladesh Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...