Uninterrupted gas supply during Eid ordered

QUETTA: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday announced uninterrupted gas supply during Eidul Fitr holidays.

In a statement, Deputy General Manager of Corp­orate Communications and Spokesperson for Sui Sout­hern Gas Company (SSGC), Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, said the company is committed to ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers during the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by maintaining gas supply.

He said the gas supply will be ensured from the eve of Eidul Fit till midnight on the third day of Eid.

If consumers experience issues with gas supply, they should contact the company’s 24/7 operational helpline at 1199. The staff will be available to assist and address any concerns of consumers promptly, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025