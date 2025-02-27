E-Paper | February 27, 2025

SSGC promises gas supply in Karachi during Sehr and Iftar only

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 10:04am

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi will continue to face gas loadshedding during the upcoming month of Ramazan as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced new schedule on Wednesday, saying it will ensure gas for domestic consumers during Sehr and Iftar times.

While the winter season is over, the city hardly gets uninterrupted gas supply even during the notified timings, compelling a large number of consumers to either temporarily or permanently switch to the use of expensive LPG.

An SSGC spokesman said that the utility would like to assure consumers of uninterrupted gas supplies for Sehr and Iftar preparations.

He also said that around annual 10pc depletion in the country’s gas reserves had led to the widening gas demand-supply gap. “For this reason, in order to ensure improved gas pressure, the SSGC would be carrying out gas pressure profiling from 9am to 3:30pm and then during night times from 10pm to 3am during Ramazan,” he added.

The spokesman said that gas would be available from 3:30pm to 10pm for Iftar and dinner preparations and from 3am to 9am for Sehr and breakfast preparations, meaning that there would be no gas supply from 9am to 3:30pm and 10pm to 3am.

He said that the timings had been worked out for providing convenience to people for food preparations for Sehr and Iftar.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025

