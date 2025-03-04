E-Paper | March 04, 2025

Gas supply ‘improved’ in Karachi after PM Shehbaz takes notice

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 09:53am

KARACHI: People in most parts of the city on Monday heaved a sigh of relief as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) finally improved the gas supply during Sehri and Iftar after the intervention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The gas utility said that it had increased gas pressure by average 10 per cent to improve gas flow and started opening gas distribution centers 30 to 45 minutes before Sehri and Iftar timings to improve system pressure in the areas with low network capacity.

However, suffering of people in some parts of the city could not come to an end despite the prime minister’s directive to improve the gas supply during Ramazan.

Though the gas utility claimed to have improved the gas supply, several areas still faced severe low pressure which, the gas utility officials said, was due to excessive use of compressors by domestic consumers.

An SSGC press release said the prime minister had taken immediate notice of the complaints on Sunday regarding gas supply to domestic customers during Sehri and Iftar.

It said that responding to the domestic customer complaints and directives of the PM to address these complaints regarding ensuring provision of gas during Sehri & Iftari times, emergency meetings were held at both the secretary and minister levels with the managing directors and senior management of the gas companies.

The press release said it was arranging an additional 20 MMCFD gas to enhance transmission line pack to meet the rising demand.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Is all well?

Is all well?

Arifa Noor
The government let its jitters turn a low-profile event into a successful effort of resistance.

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 04 Mar, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Boosting economic stability, flows from multilateral agencies, and sovereign credit rating upgrade depend on IMF review's success.
Diplomatic protocol
04 Mar, 2025

Diplomatic protocol

IT is a fact that KP — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — is directly affected by cross-border...
Polio politics
04 Mar, 2025

Polio politics

THE dispute between the centre and Punjab over the detection of polio cases in Mandi Bahauddin is unnecessary and...
Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...