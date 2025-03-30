E-Paper | March 30, 2025

Six terrorists killed in Kalat operation: ISPR

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 09:20am

QUETTA: Six terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation in Kalat district on Saturday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Security forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ hideout, and after an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were “successfully neutralised”.

The ISPR claimed that the deceased terrorists were involved in attacks against law enforcement agencies and civilians.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025

