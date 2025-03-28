Karachi court dismisses journalist Farhan Mallick’s bail plea

A Karachi district court dismissed the bail application of journalist Farhan Mallick on Friday in a case pertaining to running allegedly “anti-state” content on his outlet’s YouTube channel.

Mallick, the founder of media agency Raftar and a former news director at Samaa TV, was arrested on March 20 in Karachi and booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) as well as the Pakistan Penal Code. The next day, he was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody for four days.

During the previous proceeding, Judicial Magistrate Yusra Ashfaq reserved her order on the post-arrest bail application of the journalist. She also summoned an additional director of the FIA for failing to comply with the court order regarding Mallick’s jail custody.

Today’s hearing was held inside Courtroom 14 of City Court District East. The journalist’s lawyers were expecting his bail application to be accepted. However, after waiting for more than three hours, Judge Yusra dismissed the plea. A detailed order will be issued tomorrow (Saturday).

In a media talk afterwards, Mallick’s lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii said they were hopeful today’s outcome would have been in the journalist’s favour as their grounds and arguments presented during Thursday’s hearing were strong.

“Let’s see what the [written] order says and what the reasons are,” the lawyer said. “We will look at the order and then go for appeal.”

During the proceedings, the director of FIA also appeared in court, entering from the rear entrance. He was ordered to prepare an internal inquiry report on the non-compliance with court orders and submit it within 15 days.

It must be noted that the court had earlier rejected the FIA’s request to extend Mallick’s custody in the case and sent him to prison on judicial remand. However, defence counsel Jaferii moved an application against FIA before the court, stating that instead of handing over the journalist to the jail concerned, the agency illegally kept him in custody.

