E-Paper | March 28, 2025

392 non-compliant seed firms closed

Amin Ahmed Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Seed Development and Regulatory Autho­rity’s Board of Governors ordered to close 392 seed companies that failed to meet compliance standards.

The board meeting chaired by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain unanimously agreed that decisive action was necessary to ensure high-quality seed production.

The meeting focused on ensuring the supply of high-quality seeds nationwide in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision.

Strict actions were decided to improve seed quality, and it was emphasised that certified seeds must be the primary focus. The minister stressed that the government is committed to strictly enforcing quality standards in the agricultural sector.

A third-party audit of seed companies was discussed in detail. NSDRA representatives briefed the minister on their action plan based on data from the third-party audit.

Strict enforcement of the seed authority compliance mechanism was emphasised to regulate seed companies effectively.

Mr Tanveer assured that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains dedicated to enhancing the agricultural sector to its maximum potential.

He further stated that difficult decisions will ensure long-term improvements in agriculture, benefiting farmers and ensuring national food security.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

TALK about disjointed development. Pakistan is now producing high-speed train coaches for its low-speed tracks....
Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...