392 non-compliant seed firms closed

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Seed Development and Regulatory Autho­rity’s Board of Governors ordered to close 392 seed companies that failed to meet compliance standards.

The board meeting chaired by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain unanimously agreed that decisive action was necessary to ensure high-quality seed production.

The meeting focused on ensuring the supply of high-quality seeds nationwide in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision.

Strict actions were decided to improve seed quality, and it was emphasised that certified seeds must be the primary focus. The minister stressed that the government is committed to strictly enforcing quality standards in the agricultural sector.

A third-party audit of seed companies was discussed in detail. NSDRA representatives briefed the minister on their action plan based on data from the third-party audit.

Strict enforcement of the seed authority compliance mechanism was emphasised to regulate seed companies effectively.

Mr Tanveer assured that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains dedicated to enhancing the agricultural sector to its maximum potential.

He further stated that difficult decisions will ensure long-term improvements in agriculture, benefiting farmers and ensuring national food security.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025