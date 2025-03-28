Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue to be held in June

• Naqvi, Baker discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in terror efforts

• Tariq Fatemi holds meetings with key US officials on wide range of issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States will hold counterterrorism dialogue in June this year.

This was agreed during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker. During the meeting, Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail.

Natalie Baker condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and other incidents. She expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in these attacks. Both sides also discussed mutual cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

Minister of State for Interior Ta­­lal Chaudhry, US Political Coun­se­lor Zach Harkenrider and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present during the meeting.

Natalie Baker congratulated Talal Chaudhry on assuming the office of the Minister of State for Interior.

Mohsin Naqvi noted that terrorism was an international issue, and the global community must work together to combat it. He said the government was taking strong action against terrorists and a comprehensive policy was being formulated to counter terrorism.

Mr Naqvi expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism. He also stated that Pakistan would extend full cooperation in the repatriation of illegal Pakistani immigrants residing in the United States. He announced that the Pakistan-US Caucus meeting is scheduled to take place on April 30 in New York.

Talal Chaudhry stated that Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and is a strategic partner of the United States.

Natalie Baker praised the ongoing development projects in Islamabad and appreciated the various initiatives in different sectors of Pakistan.

Tariq Fatemi meets key US officials

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi held meetings with key US officials in Washington discussing ways to promote bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, APP reported.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy, regional situation and international issues were also discussed.

The special assistant met Senior Bureau Official/Acting Under Sec­retary of State for Political Affairs Lisa Kenna and Senior Director for South and Central Asia National Security Council Ricky Gill on Wednesday. He also met Ranking Member Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on South and Central Asia, Congressman Bill Huizeng of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senator Jim Banks.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh was also present during these meetings.

During his meetings with the American leaders, Fatemi highlighted the economic priorities of the Pakistan government. He said that the efforts of the government have resulted into a clear improvement of economic indicators. The recognition of the improvement of economic indicators by the IMF and the World Bank was a proof that the economy was moving in the right direction, he added.

Mr Fatemi said that trade and investment were among the top priorities in Pakistan-US relations. He said that there exists immense potential for promoting trade and economic relations between the two countries, which will not only benefit the businesses of both countries but also have a positive impact on the economy of the region.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025