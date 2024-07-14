‘Law enforcement dialogue’ with US to be held in October

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to hold a joint “Law Enforcement Dialogue” in October this year.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Donald Blome, the US Ambassador in Islamabad, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The meeting focused on measures to bolster bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and narcotics trafficking, and on ways to strengthen security.

Mr Naqvi emphasised the significance of US support for strengthening Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. He highlighted the recent discussions in New York to promote collaboration between the police forces of Islamabad and New York City.

Naqvi, Blome discuss measures to bolster cooperation in combating terrorism, narcotics trafficking

A delegation from Islamabad police will visit New York soon to explore opportunities for cooperation, including holding of training programmes.

The interior minister reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting all minorities and emphasised that the Constitution protected their fundamental rights.

He recalled that all those suspected of involvement in the recent Jaranwala tragedy had been arrested and produced before a court.

The meeting touched upon the successful hosting of the T20 World Cup in the US, showcasing the country’s emergence as a hub for international cricket.

The interior minister informed the ambassador that he was trying to organise a tri-nation series between Pakistan, the US and Canada, as well as a cricket league between the US and Canada.

Amb Blome said it was “highly satisfying for us” to organise the World Cup.

Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner Mohammad Ali Randhawa and police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi were present at the meeting.

In May, the US State Department’s Coordinator for counter-terrorism, Elizabeth Richard, and Pakistan’s Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN Syed Haider Shah co-chaired the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dia­logue.

“The United States and Pakistan recognise that a partnership to counter ISIS-Khorasan, the TTP, and other terrorist organisations will advance security in the region and serve as a model of bilateral and regional cooperation to address transnational terrorism threats.

“Both governments resolved to increase communication on these topics and continue collaboration to detect and deter violent extremism through whole-of-government app­roaches,” a joint statement said.

