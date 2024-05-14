Pakistan, US reaffirm continuation of counter-terrorism cooperation to advance regional security

Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed the continuation of counter-terrorism cooperation to advance regional and global security and stability.

According to a joint statement issued today on the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue held last week on May 10, the dialogue underscored the cooperation between the two countries in addressing the most pressing challenges to regional and global security, including the threats posed by terrorist organisation such as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

Discussions centred on the counterterrorism landscape in the region, with a focus on areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

US and Pakistani senior officials emphasised the importance of expanded counterterrorism collaboration and capacity building, including exchanges of technical expertise and best practices; investigative and prosecutorial assistance; provision of border security infrastructure and training, and strengthening multilateral engagement such as in the UN and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

They pointed to the US training over 300 police and frontline responders since the last US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in March 2023,

It said the countries recognised that a partnership to counter IS-K, TTP, and other terrorist organisations would “advance security in the region and serve as a model of bilateral and regional cooperation to address transnational terrorism threats”.

Both governments resolved to increase communication on these topics and continue collaboration to “detect and deter violent extremism through whole-of-government approaches”, the statement said.

The previous meeting between the sides took place in March last year where the pair reaffirmed their commitment to address the common threat of terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.