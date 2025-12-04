Balochistan govt to approach Interpol to catch proscribed organisations’ leaders residing outside Pakistan

The Balochistan government on Thursday announced that it would launch a crackdown against 300 suspected terrorists, while approaching Interpol to apprehend leaders of proscribed organisations residing outside of Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the decision was made during a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of CM Sarfaraz Bugti. During the meeting, officials presented evidence of links between overseas leadership of banned outfits and their local networks through call recordings.

“After reviewing the material, the provincial government approved stringent and extraordinary measures to dismantle the outfits and tighten the noose around their operatives.

“The provincial government, therefore, decided that it would seek Interpol’s assistance to nab the suspected terrorists who took refuge outside Pakistan,” the statement said.

Interpol, or the International Criminal Police Organisation, is the world’s largest international police body, dedicated to helping police in 196 member countries cooperate to combat crime and promote security.

During the meeting, it was also decided to expedite registered cases against the leadership of banned groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), United Baloch Army, Baloch Revolution Group and Lashkar-i-Balochistan.

“The chief minister directed relevant departments to speed up the process of issuing Interpol red notices with support from the interior and foreign ministries,” the statement added.

The crackdown, it added, will target both local facilitators and commanders operating from abroad, under the guidelines provided in the Provincial Action Plan.

CM Bugti instructed the home department to activate the specialised cell set up under the plan, enforce new anti-terrorism laws, and compile a complete list of leaders and facilitators, ensuring that evidence becomes part of the official record.

Bugti said that the provincial government, in coordination with the centre, would present the evidence at international forums to initiate strong legal action.

“Eliminating the elements challenging the writ of the state has become inevitable and has entered a decisive stage,” the statement quoted him as saying.

“There will be no compromise on peace, protection of citizens, and the dignity of the state,” he said.