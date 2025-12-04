E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Third Afghan national arrested in US, accused of providing ‘material support to ISIS-K’

News Desk Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24pm
A picture of Jaan Shah Shafi, who entered the US in 2021 under former president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, provided by the Department of Homeland Security.
A picture of Jaan Shah Shafi, who entered the US in 2021 under former president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, provided by the Department of Homeland Security.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A third Afghan national has been arrested in the US, days after another Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two National Guards, for providing “material support to ISIS-K”, according to a statement issued by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday.

Jaan Shah Shafi, who entered the US in 2021 under former president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, “provided support to the ISIS-K. He also provided weapons to his father, who is a commander of a militia group in Afghanistan,” the press release stated.

It further stated that Shafi applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), but his application was terminated once DHS Secretary Kristi Noem ended TPS for Afghans. He was arrested in Waynesboro, Virginia.

The Trump administration halted the Afghan refugee resettlement program on January 20 and suspended the entry of Afghan nationals, for “protection and safety of Americans”.

Nearly 190,000 Afghan nationals entered the US during Biden administration, the statement read.

Lakanwal, who worked alongside US forces in Afghanistan, is accused of shooting two National Guard soldiers near White House last week, according to US media.

Another Afghan man Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was charged with threatening to build a bomb and carry out a suicide attack, according to the US officials.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe