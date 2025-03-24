PPP’s Faisal Kundi calls for dealing with ‘anti-state’ people in Balochistan strictly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for “anti-state” protesters in Balochistan to be dealt with strictly.

His statement follows shutter-down strikes in various cities of Balochistan over the recent arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s (BYC) leadership and a crackdown on its sit-in in Quetta against alleged enforced disappearances in the province.

BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists were arrested from their protest camp at Quetta’s Sariab Road on Saturday, a day after they claimed that three protesters had died due to police action.

Speaking during DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Sunday night, the PPP leader — whose party is in power in Balochistan — said: “I definitely think that whoever is against Pakistan or the state should be dealt with full-fledged strictness.”

He added that the state would have make a decision now. “We will have to abandon leniency and be strict. I don’t think a person who is anti-state or resorting to injustice can be dealt with leniently,” the KP governor said.

He highlighted there were “performances every day” in Balochistan of late, to which the host asked him if he meant the protests by Mahrang, but Kundi replied that he did not wish to provide them “fame by mentioning any names”.

Asked if he would prioritise holding a dialogue, the PPP leader said, “I do not think that these beings […] the agenda they are working on [can be dealt] with dialogue.”

However, answering a query on possible talks with veteran politician MNA Akhtar Mengal, Kundi said he was in favour of such a process “if senior people believe we can work together for Pakistan’s improvement”.

“But if they want Pakistan not to prosper and their agenda to rule; this cannot happen,” the KP governor added.

To a query if he thought harsh action was the last option, Kundi highlighted attacks on security personnel, last year’s Quetta Railway Station bombing, the recent Jaffar Express attack, and incidents of labourers being targeted.

When pointed out that the Jaffar Express attack was claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group, Kundi said “whoever doesn’t accept Pakistan’s constitution and laws, [and] wants to destabilise” the country should be dealt with harshly.

Responding to whether he considered the BYC “anti-Pakistan”, Kundi simply reiterated: “There is no need for a dialogue with anyone who does not accept Pakistan’s constitution.”

Mahrang, along with 150 others, has been booked by Quetta’s Sariab police in a terrorism case on charges of forcibly taking away bodies from a morgue and incitement to violence. Other alleged offences include murder, attempted murder, incitement to violence and rebellion, creating disorder, promoting racial hatred, and property damage.

According to police officials, Mahrang’s arrest has not been officially disclosed. She is not in the custody of Civil Lines Police and remains in Quetta District Jail under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) provisions.

‘No military operation in KP’

Speaking about counterterrorism in his province, Kundi clarified that no plans for a military operation in KP came under discussion in the recent meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS).

The high-level security moot on March 18 — chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq — was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior political leaders, military officials and intelligence representatives.

The PCNS had emphasised the urgent need to implement counterterrorism frameworks — the Nat­ional Action Plan (NAP) and Vision Azm-i-Istehkam — to curb terrorism, while COAS Munir pointed to governance gaps as a key reason behind the spike in terrorism and called for making Pakistan a “hard state”.

Following the moot, the government ruled out a fresh military offensive to rein in the surge in terrorism, according to Minis­ter of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Speaking on the programme, Kundi said there was “no talk of a military operation” during the PCNS meeting. “No one has said of a full-fledged military operation.”

However, he noted that intelligence-based counterterrorism operations have been ongoing in the province.

Asked about the KP government’s firm opposition to a military operation in the province, Kundi claimed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s reported stance might have been a “message to his friends and colluders on the other side that ‘see, I defended you’”.