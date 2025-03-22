Terrorists flee as Lakki Marwat police station attack repelled

A terrorist attack on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat was repelled causing the assailants to flee from the scene, a police statement said on Saturday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to the statement, “A terrorist attack on the Pezo police station was foiled at night. Due to a quick response by the police, the Fitna Al Khawarij escaped into the darkness.”

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned TTP.

The attack occurred at 12:45am where the police “retaliated with courage and bravery”, the statement added.

The statement continued, “An exchange of fire took place … The police personnel were on high alert. Due to their timely action, the Fitna Al Khawarij were forced to flee, without causing any harm.”

Lakki Marwat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Jawad Ishaq appreciated the police personnel for thwarting the attack and “their excellent response”.

The incident follows a spate of attacks in the Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur districts of KP this month.

On Monday, authorities said that cops managed to repel terrorist attacks on police stations and checkposts in Lakki Marwat and Peshawar districts.

In the early hours of March 17, Gambila police station in Lakki Marwat was targeted, but the Quick Response Force (QRF) opened fire in retaliation, causing the Fitna Al Khawarij to flee in the dark.

In another incident, unknown men had hurled a grenade at a checkpost in Peshawar’s Malazai area on Sunday night. However, no damage had occurred, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Bangash.