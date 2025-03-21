E-Paper | March 21, 2025

Soldier martyred in Dera, militants ‘occupy’ abandoned Bannu post

Dawn Report Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 09:47am
Captain Hasnain Akhtar was martyred during an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan, March 20, 2025. — ISPR
Captain Hasnain Akhtar was martyred during an IBO in Dera Ismail Khan, March 20, 2025. — ISPR

PESHAWAR: A soldier was martyred and 10 terrorists killed during an operation in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, sources told Dawn.

Although there was no official word from the military, sources said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces on the reported presence of militants in the Kiri Malang area.

During an exchange of fire, a member of the security forces embraced martyrdom. The operation was still ongoing at the time of going to press.

In Bannu, militants reportedly erected their flag on an abandoned police post building, local police confirmed to Dawn on Thursday.

Picture of a white flag hoisted on the building appeared on social media platforms, police officials said, adding that it was unclear which group the flag belonged to.

However, the officials added that the police post in the Barganto area, within the jurisdiction of Ahmadzai police station, was abandoned three months ago.

The presence of militants in the Wazir subdivision was not a secret, as they had attacked police checkpoints in the past.

Earlier this year, a police checkpoint in the Bargantoo area came under attack by heavily armed militants. However, the attack was repu­l­sed by cops posted at the checkpoint.

In November 2024, unknown armed men kidnapped seven policemen during an attack at the Rocha checkpoint on the border with North Waziristan in the Wazir subdivision.

The cops were later recovered after the police involved local tribal elders to negotiate with kidnappers and carried out raids at their possible hideouts.

Also on Thursday, police claimed to have repulsed a midnight attack by militants on the Kinger Bridge police checkpoint in Bannu.

A police official said the cops deployed at the checkpoint “fought bravely and foiled the attack”.

“Though the militant used light and heavy weapons, an effective response by policemen forced them to flee”, he claimed.

The policemen deployed in the area were fully alert and capable of countering terrorist attacks.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Shahid, along with District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed and army officers, visited the police checkpoint and lauded the cops for their bravery.

RPO Shahid asked the cops to remain alert on night duty and look out for the movement of suspected militants.

He issued orders for prompt retaliation in case of any suspected movement.

Muhammad Irfan Mughal in Dera Ismail Khan and Ghulam Mursalin Marwat in Lakki Marwat contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2025

