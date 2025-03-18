Key decisions expected as leaders meet on security issues today

• PTI ‘decides to participate’ in national security moot, seeks prior meeting with Imran

• Strict security arrangements in place, media barred from Parliament House

• Ex-Senate chairman seeks upper house representation in debate

ISLAMABAD: The country’s top civilian and military leaders will assemble at Parliament House this afternoon to discuss measures to curb terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with the Parli­amentary Committee on National Security expected to take a significant decision in this regard.

“A significant decision is likely to be taken by the high-level security meeting,” a well-placed source told Dawn. The huddle will be attended by members of the standing committees on Defence and Foreign Affairs from the National Assembly, members of the federal cabinet, chief ministers of the four provinces and leaders of all parliamentary parties, or their representatives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir will also join the briefing.

The in-camera moot will be held under strict security arrangements, amid reports of multiple threats in the federal capital. As part of these security measures, mediapersons have been barred from Parliament House for one day, which is unusual, even for in-camera sessions.

“The meeting will be held in-camera, and media personnel will not be granted access to the parliament building. The press cards which have been issued to the media personnel will be rendered ineffective on Tuesday, the 18th March 2025,” a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat added.

“Extraordinary security arran­gements have been put in place at the Parliament House and its surrounding areas for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

Senior government and military leaders will participate in the meeting, during which a detailed discussion on the country’s overall security situation will take place,“ the statement said. Moreover, mobile phones will not be permitted inside the National Assembly Hall during the session.

The security meeting is being held days after the hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Bolan, which resulted in at least 31 casualties. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, multiple attacks targeting the police and the security forces have become frequent, claiming the lives of citizens and troops.

PTI seeks meeting with Imran

The NA spokesperson said all parliamentary leaders of political parties, along with their designated representatives, will attend the meeting.

The PTI also decided to attend the security moot. Its spokesperson Sheikh Waqqas Akram said the party will give its input in the meeting regarding the situation.

However, PTI has sought a meeting with the incarcerated party founder, Imran Khan, ahead of the meeting.

In a letter to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, PTI leader Omar Ayub said, “To ensure a well-informed and constructive contribution to national security matters, consultation with…Imran Khan is of utmost importance. In light of this, we seek facilitation from your office to arrange a meeting with our founder chairman…early in the morning prior to the scheduled security briefing.”

The NA opposition leader said the consultation was crucial to align PTI’s position effectively on matters of national significance.

The party had earlier called on the government to invite the incarcerated Mr Khan to the security discussion, but Defence Minister Khawaja Asif poured cold water on that demand.

According to APP, he said PTI should play a constructive role in discussions about national affairs, suggesting that the PTI founder put aside his personal interest and work for the national interest.

He said all political forces should be united on security of the country. Mr Asif also emphasised the importance of restoring public confidence to bring peace and prosperity back to the Balochistan region.

The defence minister said that political forces and tribal leaders must strengthen their relationships with local communities to effectively address the issues faced by the people of the province.

There is a dire need to remove the reservation of the people of Balochistan in an appropriate manner, he stated.

Senate representation

Meanwhile, PPP leader Raza Rabbani said that the parliamentarians should also include the Senate standing committees on defence and foreign affairs. The issue of terrorism was related essentially to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that the Senate was the house of federation and must be adequately represented.

He said the meeting should consider a new National Action Plan (NAP), as the existing NAP was drafted in 2014 and revised in 2021, since then the situation had undergone a drastic change. Mr Rabbani said for lasting peace in Balochistan, it was essential that the feeling of deprivation, a lack of control over natural resources, and lack of freedom to the political leadership be addressed.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025