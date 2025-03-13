Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lambastes PTI for ‘politicising’ Jaffar Express hijacking

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday assailed the PTI for “politicising” the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and misinterpreting the situation on social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers, was ambushed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists. They opened fire on the train and held the passengers hostage, prompting the security forces to initiate an operation that lasted two days.

On Wednesday evening, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that the operation had been concluded, with 33 terrorists present at the site of the attack neutralised. The ISPR chief also confirmed that 21 passengers and four Frontier Corps personnel lost their lives in the hijacking, but no hostages were harmed during the final rescue phase.

Asif, while speaking about the operation today, directed his attention towards the opposition, PTI, and assailed the party’s social media statements related to the incident.

“What’s more upsetting is the way PTI’s social media interpreted the situation,” he said.

A day ago — when the rescue operation was still underway — the coalition government, including Asif, maintained an uncanny silence in the NA over the hijacking, despite scathing criticism from Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan, who slammed the handling of the attack that shook the nation.

Taking a jibe at Omar Ayub, who is the grandson of former dictator Gen Ayub Khan, Asif said, “Those people mocked us on Form-47 who have had three martial laws, whose elders abrogated the Constitution of Pakistan for the first time.”

He criticised the former dictators for “stealing the right to vote” from the people and handing it to a select few.

“When they (PTI leaders) speak, it worries me because it seems they have deleted the past from their memories,” he added.

Asif then slammed the former PTI-led government’s decision to relocate thousands of fighters from the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the country.

“During the four years of their tenure, PTI leaders, as well as Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz, were given a briefing that bringing these terrorists back and rehabilitating them would be a positive move for Pakistan,” he noted.

“Until we, as politicians, do not acknowledge the mistakes of the past 76-77 years as a nation and community, we would not be able to proceed ahead.”

Recalling the successful completion of the clearance operation, the minister said, “God forbids, there could have been a lot of casualties, but the security forces eliminated the terrorists.

“Our war against terrorism is a big milestone that the entire country can be proud of. If the entire nation stands proud like this with our armed forces, then there is no doubt we will be successful in our war [against terrorism],” the minister asserted.

Detailing the attack, Asif said the “passengers were separated based on the provinces they belonged to”, referring to multiple incidents in Balochistan over the past few years where people hailing from Punjab were targeted.

