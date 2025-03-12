PPP, PML-N joint meeting expresses concern at deteriorating security situation in KP

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zard­ari, leaders of PPP and PML-N met on Tuesday to shun their differences.

The meeting was arra­nged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence.

The PPP had already conveyed its reservations to the prime minister that despite being the main ally of the government, the PPP was not being taken on board on important decision-making matters, rather it was being cornered in Punjab by the PML-N-led provincial government and on a unilateral decision of the centre to carve out canals from the River Indus, that could cut Sindh’s share of water from the Indus.

A press release issued by the PPP said the meeting held on making a joint strategy to ensure peace and overall development in the province.

The meeting focused on the overall situation in the province, addressing key concerns such as law and order, economic challenges and political instability.

Leaders of PML-N Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Murtaza Javed Abbasi attended the meeting. From the PPP side, provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, provincial general secretary Shuja Khanzada and parliamentary leader Ahmad Karim Kundi took part in the meeting.

The meeting was convened on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Leaders of the two parties exp­r­­­essed deep concern over the det­eriorating security situation in KP, emphasising the urgent need for measures to restore peace and stability.

The leaders also agreed to engage like-minded political parties in consultations to strengthen collaborative efforts for the province’s progress.

The meeting underscored the importance of continued dialog­­ue and consultation between the two major political parties to address the province’s issues effectively.

The leaders paid tribute to law-enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in combating terrorism and maintaining security.

The meeting criticised the KP government’s lack of response to the escalating security concerns, describing it as a matter of grave concern. The two parties vowed to keep a close watch on the situation and work together for the province’s betterment through collective efforts.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2025