India chasing Champions Trophy history, New Zealand ready to scrap

Reuters Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 05:36pm
India’s Virat Kohli (C) speaks with his teammates during a practice secisson a day ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket final match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 8. — AFP
India are heavy favourites to claim a record third Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, but Rohit Sharma’s men face a New Zealand side with plenty of firepower in the first major white-ball final between the teams in a quarter of a century.

India, who refused to play in host nation Pakistan, have produced clinical performances to win all four of their matches in the United Arab Emirates, including a 44-run group-stage victory over the Black Caps last weekend.

The 2002 and 2013 champions have excelled on pitches offering turn, while the batting group led by Virat Kohli has excelled under pressure with masterful run-chases in victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia.

India are on the verge of winning back-to-back International Cricket Council trophies following last year’s Twenty20 World Cup triumph, but coach Gautam Gambhir is focused only on Sunday.

“We still have one more game to go,” he told reporters.

“We know we’re a good one-day side. The most important thing is the way we’ve played throughout this competition.

“The hunger, the commitment and the eagerness to try and do something special for the country is always there.”

With Mohammed Shami filling in superbly for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya offering valuable batting depth, Rohit was delighted with the form of key players going into the title decider.

“When you want to play in the final, you want all your guys to be in form,” he said.

“All of these guys have made an impact whenever they’ve got an opportunity and that gives us a lot of confidence.”

Flip the script

Despite their flawless displays in Dubai, India will not take anything for granted against New Zealand, who beat them by four wickets in the final of the 2000 event when it was named the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson said his side have every chance of derailing India in a major final once again.

“Obviously, it was a long time ago and a great victory for our country,” said Williamson, whose side also stunned India in the World Test Championship title clash four years ago.

“Here, now, lots of things are different […] we’ll be changing our focus quickly to this next match, which is an exciting opportunity for us.”

While India will be more comfortable with the venue, having played all their games in Dubai, Williamson said anything can happen in a final.

“It was a great atmosphere in the last game, and I’m sure it’ll be a good one again,” he added.

New Zealand head into the match having thumped South Africa in the semi-final after registering the highest Champions Trophy total of 362-6, with Rachin Ravindra and Williamson in fine fettle after scoring centuries.

Their capable spin unit, comprising captain Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Ravindra, can cause plenty of problems for India, who will aim to move ahead of Australia in the Champions Trophy winners list.

Australia won the event in 2006 and 2009.

New Zealand will hope to have Matt Henry fully fit after the pace bowler injured his shoulder against South Africa.

“Obviously, the surface will dictate a bit of how we want to operate,” said Santner, whose side were undone by India’s four-pronged spin attack last time around.

“It might be a little bit slower than what we’re going to get in Lahore. So it might be more of a scrap.

“But we’re down to scrap.”

