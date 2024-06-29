Today's Paper | June 29, 2024

India beat South Africa to become T20 World Cup champions after flawless winning streak

AFP Published June 29, 2024 Updated June 29, 2024 11:49pm
India players celebrate after South Africa’s David Miller was caught out by Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29. — Reuters
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen hits a six to mark the team’s century during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29. — AFP
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hits a four during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29. — AFP
India’s Virat Kohli hits a shot to mark his half century during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29. — AFP
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram celebrate taking the wicket of India’s Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29. — Reuters
India fans pose for a picture before the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29. — Reuters
India won the T20 World Cup title with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in a classic final at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Virat Kohli’s 76 led India to a strong 176-7 but after Heinrich Klaasen blasted a superb 52 from 27 balls, South Africa were closing in on victory only to be halted by some outstanding Indian bowling at the end.

South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India to the delight of the huge Indian following at the stadium.

Kohli had struggled in the tournament but he delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting.

It was just what was needed for India who had slipped to 34 for three after their captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat.

In what has been a low-scoring tournament, the total looked to be a daunting one for South Africa but then Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) set the Proteas on their way before Klaasen turned the game in their direction in the 15th over, smashing Axar Patel for 24, including two fours and two sixes.

When Klaasen was finally removed, caught behind off Hardik Pandya, the Proteas needed just 26 off the last 23 balls.

Knowing they had to take the initiative, Rohit turned early for Jasprit Bumrah’s final over and he answered the skipper’s call perfectly, bowling Marco Jansen and conceding just two runs in the 18th over.

That meant South Africa needed 20 from the final two overs and Arshdeep Singh bowled a superb length to allow just four.

With 16 to win off the last over, Pandya bowled a full-toss at Miller who smashed it high straight down the ground but Suryakumar Yadav produced a breath-taking catch on the boundary, throwing the ball back into play before he crossed the ropes and then returned to complete the catch.

Kagiso Rabada came in and edged a four and Pandya showed some nerves with a wide but the seamer kept his cool to ensure silverware for India after they lost in last year’s 50-over World Cup on home soil.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan termed the showing an “absolutely fantastic final”, saying that India were the best team and “throughly deserve the win”.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shams.

