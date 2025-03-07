Afghan Citizen Card holders ‘advised’ by govt to leave country by March 31

The federal government on Friday “advised” Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, as well as all illegal foreigners, to leave the country by March 31 as part of its repatriation drive.

The ACC is an identification document iss­u­ed to registered Afghan nationals by Nadra. According to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the ACC gives temporary legal status to Afghans during their stay in Pakistan. However, the federal government makes the decision on the duration for which the ACC would remain valid.

In November 2023, Pak­is­tan launched a crackdown on undocumented foreigners. Since then, more than 815,000 individuals have been repatriated. One of US President Donald Trump’s first actions upon returning to office was to halt the resettlement programme for Afghans, who had worked with US forces before its 2021 withdrawal or were involved in human rights activism. The suspension has disrupted the processing and relocation of nearly 25,000 Afghans currently in Pakistan, many of whom remain at risk of persecution under the Taliban regime due to their past affiliations.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had hinted at the possibility of deporting Afghans who were no longer eligible for resettlement in the US.

In a press release issued today, the interior ministry said the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme (IFRP) was being implemented since November 1, 2023.

“In continuation to government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders. All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence with effect from April 1, 2025.

“It is highlighted that sufficient time has already been granted for their dignified return,” the interior ministry said.

It stressed that no one would be mistreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners were also put in place.

“Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfil its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfil all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan’s Constitution,” the ministry said.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the IOM had expressed concern last month over the government’s “devised plan” to move registered Afghan refugees out of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi, seeking clarity from the government over the “modality and timeframe” of relocation.

The government had devised a plan to move registered Afghan refugees out of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi and gradually repatriate them back to their country, sources with knowledge of the plan had told Dawn last month.

Authorities were also directed to implement the plan without making any public announcement in this regard.

Under phase I of the relocation plan, Afg­han nationals having the ACC would be “immediately” moved out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. They would then be sent back to Afghan­is­tan alongside illegal and undocumented refugees.

In January, the federal government had assured the Supreme Court that all Afghan refugees who were living in Pakistan following their registration in any form, including holders of Proof of Registration Cards (PoRs) or ACCs, would be provided full legal protection and would not be apprehended or deported.

This promise extended till June 30, 2025, as per the July 22, 2024 notification issued by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions. The total number of PoR and ACC holders living in Pakistan is estimated to be 1.3 million and 700,000, respectively.