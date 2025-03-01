Islamabad seeks US clarity over Afghans’ resettlement

• FO spox says world must address issue of US arms now in Taliban possession

• Lauds continuation of US oversight facility for F-16s

• Cautions Washington against interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday sought clarity from the US on its policy about the resettlement of Afghan refugees in third countries, and urged the international community to address the issue of US weapons left in Afghanistan.

“US has suspended the [resettlement] process, so we are waiting for further clarification on that point” before making any decisions, FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at the weekly media briefing.

Pakistan has, meanwhile, refrained from openly endorsing President Donald Trump’s call to retrieve US military equipment left in Afghanistan. However, it urged the international community to address the issue, warning that abandoned arms were being used by terrorists in Pakistan.

“The international community should help deal with this problem,” Mr Khan said.

Pakistan has long raised concerns that weapons left behind by US forces during the 2021 withdrawal have been fuelling violence on its soil, particularly as terrorism resurged following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. However, initial warnings from Islamabad found little traction in Washington.

“The question of weapons left behind by the US remains a serious concern for us for one particular reason, that those weapons are being used by the terrorists for attacks inside Pakistan,” Mr Khan said, noting that Islamabad had been raising the issue with American officials.

President Trump reignited the debate over the issue soon after beginning his second term, calling for the retrieval of an estimated $7 billion worth of assets, including firearms, communication devices, and armoured vehicles.

However, retrieving the equipment presents significant challenges. Much of the military hardware had been transferred to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces before their collapse, allowing the Taliban to seize the stockpiles. The $7bn worth of arms are in addition to weapons that had been given to Afghan forces. The logistical and diplomatic complexities of reclaiming or neutralising these weapons present significant hurdles.

Additionally, the Taliban have dismissed US demands, instead calling for more advanced weaponry to combat ISIS-K, further complicating the regional security landscape.

While Pakistan shares concerns over these weapons, it remains cautious about aligning too closely with Mr Trump’s position, wary that the issue could escalate further. Some analysts have speculated that Washington may even consider military options to recover the hardware, a possibility that could further destabilise the region.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference a few days ago, President Trump called for a strategy to retrieve the military assets now in Taliban possession.

“What happens between Afghanistan and the United States is a matter between two sovereign countries,” Mr Khan said, signalling Pakistan’s intent to remain neutral while pushing for a global solution to the growing security threat.

Stalled resettlement

Pakistan seeks clarity from the US on its policy regarding the resettlement of Afghan refugees in third countries before making any decisions, the spokesman said, adding, the “US has suspended the process, so we are waiting for further clarification on that point.”

One of President Trump’s first actions upon returning to office was to halt the resettlement programme for Afghans, who had worked with US forces before its 2021 withdrawal or were involved in human rights activism. The suspension has disrupted the processing and relocation of nearly 25,000 Afghans currently in Pakistan, many of whom remain at risk of persecution under the Taliban regime due to their past affiliations.

Last week, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the possibility of deporting Afghans who are no longer eligible for resettlement in the US.

Clarifying Pakistan’s stance, Mr Khan said, “If a country is not willing to take them back, and if any of them lack valid visas or residency status, they would be deemed illegal. In such cases, our policies governing undocumented individuals will determine our course of action. However, I do not have specific numbers at this time.”

In November 2023, Pak­is­tan launched a crackdown on undocumented foreigners. Since then, more than 815,000 individuals have been repatriated.

‘F-16 oversight’

The spokesman welcomed the continuation of the US oversight programme for its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, calling it a “regular feature” of bilateral defence collaboration.

“F-16 oversight programme is a regular feature of Pakistan-US defe­nce collaboration under the ‘end user agreement’ and Pakistan welcomes its continuation,” he said.

The statement comes as the Trump administration released $397 million for the programme that monitors Pakistan’s use of American-made F-16s to ensure they are employed for counterterrorism operations and not against India.

The move is part of a broader release of $5.3bn in previously frozen foreign aid, primarily allocated to security and counternarcotics programmes. The funds will support the Technical Security Team, a group of US contractors stationed in Pakistan since 2019 to oversee compliance with end-use monitoring agreements.

Under strict end-use conditions, Pakistan’s Air Force, particularly its newer F-16C/D Block-52 models, is required to deploy the jets primarily for counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations. The oversight mechanism has been in place since 2019 when Washington approved a $125m support package for the F-16 fleet.

The spokesperson emp­hasised the broader importance of Pakistan-US relations, describing them as “robust and strong” with a history spanning several decades. “Our desire is to continue with this important relationship,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining close ties with US.

“The two sides are already engaged through diplomatic channels. Pakistan remains committed to carrying this relationship forward,” he added.

The spokesman underscored that relations with US remain a key priority in Pakistan’s foreign policy. “We intend to pursue our engagement with the new US administration, and interactions between the two countries continue,” he said.

The spokesman, however, cautioned against interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs after some Republican Congressmen urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intervene for what they called the “restoration” of democracy in Pakistan.

Responding to a question about their letter, he dismissed concerns over Pakistan’s democratic framework. “About the full restoration of democracy, Pakistan is a democracy,” he said. “About three members of Congress writing to Mr Rubio, what I can say is that one of the foundational elements of interstate relations is non-interference in internal affairs of each other.”

Return of Pakistanis

The spokesman confirmed that Pakistan had accepted the return of eight nationals who were staying illegally in US, marking the first batch under ongoing discussions between the two countries on the issue.

“We can confirm that eight Pakistani nationals who were staying illegally in the United States have indeed returned yesterday,” he said.

He emphasised Pakistan’s policy of repatriating its citizens once their nationality is verified. “As a matter of policy, any Pakistani who is, for example, found staying illegally, and his or her nationality is confirmed, we take them back, and there is no ambiguity on that.”

The spokesman also noted that the two countries were in talks regarding the broader repatriation process.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2025