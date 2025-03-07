E-Paper | March 07, 2025

Portfolios assigned to new cabinet inductees

Tahir Sherani Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 06:51pm

The federal government on Friday assigned portfolios to the cabinet inductees sworn in at the end of February while also reassigning the portfolios of serving federal ministers, according to notifications issued by the Cabinet Division.

In an expansion on February 27, 12 federal ministers and nine ministers of state were sworn in by President Asif Ali Zardari. In addition, three advisers and four special assistants to the prime minister (SAPM) were also inducted.

The size of the federal cabinet doubled, increasing its members from 21 to 43, including 30 federal ministers, nine ministers of state and four advisers. Most of the newly inducted members belong to the ruling PML-N, but leaders from allied parties also secured positions in the cabinet.

According to today’s notification, available with Dawn.com, the appointments were made upon inductions as federal ministers and ministers of state, under clause (1) of Article 92 of the Constitution.

“The prime minister, under rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate the portfolios (business of the government) to the federal ministers and ministers of state,” the notification read.

The appointments are as follows:

New federal ministers:

  1. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary — parliamentary affairs
  2. Ali Pervaiz Malik — petroleum
  3. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi — national heritage and culture
  4. Khalid Hussain Magsi — science and technology
  5. Muhammad Hanif Abbasi — railways
  6. Muhammad Mueen Wattoo — water resources
  7. Muhammad Junaid Anwar — maritime affairs
  8. Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj — defence production
  9. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf — religious affairs & interfaith harmony
  10. Shaza Fatima Khawaja — information technology & telecommunication
  11. Rana Mubashar Iqbal — public affairs unit
  12. Syed Mustafa Kamal — national health services, regulations & coordination

New state ministers:

  1. Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan — national food security & research
  2. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju — power with additional portfolio of public affairs unit
  3. Aqeel Malik — law & justice
  4. Bilal Azhar Kayani — railways
  5. Kesoo Mal Kheal Das — religious affairs & interfaith harmony
  6. Mohammad Awn Saqlain — overseas Pakistanis & human resource development
  7. Mukhtar Ahmad Malik — national health services, regulations & coordination
  8. Talal Chaudhry — interior & narcotics control
  9. Wajiha Qamar — federal education & professional training

Meanwhile, according to a separate notification, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak was appointed an adviser on interior affairs while Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah and Muhammad Ali were appointed advisers to the PM’s Office and the privatisation ministry, respectively.

The four SAPMs were assigned their portfolios in a separate notification with Haroon Akhtar for industries and production, Huzaifa Rehman for national heritage and culture, Mubarak Zeb for tribal affairs and Talha Burki for political affairs.

The cabinet division also notified new portfolios for ministers already serving in the federal cabinet as follows:

  1. Khawaja Muhammad Asif — defence
  2. Azam Nazeer Tarar — law & justice with additional portfolio of human rights
  3. Musadik Masood Malik — climate change & environmental coordination
  4. Attaullah Tarar — information & broadcasting
  5. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui — federal education & professional training
  6. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh — Board of Investment
  7. Abdul Aleem Khan — communications
  8. Chaudhry Salik Hussain — overseas Pakistanis & human resource development
  9. Rana Tanveer Hussain — national food security & research

According to Article 92 of the Constitution, no more than one-fourth of federal ministers and ministers of state can be from the Senate, and the total cabinet size cannot exceed 11 per cent of the total parliamentary membership.

Presently, the National Assembly and Senate have 336 and 96 members, respectively, totalling 432.

Having a hefty federal cabinet is not a new phenomenon in the country, as almost all previous regimes have claimed they would keep its size small, but later packed their cabinets.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism ranking
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Terrorism ranking

Poor relations with Afghan Taliban complicating Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.
Fear and favour
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Fear and favour

The Trump administration’s position on Pakistan will become clearer with time.
Higher power costs
07 Mar, 2025

Higher power costs

IN recent years, soaring energy prices have drastically impacted Pakistan’s economic growth potential in general,...
Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...