Shehbaz likely to induct new faces in cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is said to have decided to expand his cabinet by inducting four to five new ministers, probably in the coming week.

It was not confirmed whether any one from PPP or other coalition parties will also join the cabinet.

One of the PM’s confidants, Dr Tauqir Shah, who served as principal secretary to PM in the existing and the PDM government, may join the cabinet.

Dr Tauqir is currently serving in the World Bank and the PM has asked him to return to the country. Dr Tauqir, who is presently on a visit to the country, met the PM on Wednesday, a source in the PM Office told Dawn.

Among other potential candidates are Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel Malik, and Talal Chaudhry.

Talking to Dawn, Barrister Malik, who is presently abroad, confirmed he was being given a federal ministry. He was not sure what portfolio will be given to him.

Sources close to Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also confirmed his likely induction into the cabinet.

According to the source, PM She­­­hbaz during the last parliamentary party meeting of PML-N had hinted that some new faces would be included in the cabinet and that some of the portfolios may be reshuffled.

The PM is expected to meet the probable newcomers before their induction into the cabinet.

Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Ikhtiar Wali are also believed to be under consideration for ministerial positions.

It may be recalled that PM Shehbaz’s 19-member cabinet was formed on March 11, 2024.

The portfolio of Attaullah Tarar, who is information minister, is likely to be changed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has already anno­u­nced that none of his cabinet members is getting salary and other perks under the government’s austerity measures.

Cabinet meeting

Earlier, PM Shehbaz, while chairing a cabinet meeting, underlined that Pakistan had achieved economic stability despite sabotage attempts by the opponents and had entered the growth stage.

“If we want to achieve economic development, we will have to focus on export-led growth … [since] we have no other option,” he said.

He said that during the first five months of the current fiscal year, remittances reached a record $15 billion and hoped it would expand to $35bn by the end of the fiscal year.

The PM appreciated the efforts of his economic team for collecting an additional Rs72bn under ADR (advance-to-tax ratio), helping the government almost achieve its tax revenue target for December. He hoped that due to the $6 million funding provided by the Bill Gates Foundation, the FBR would become completely digitised.

The early results of this project were that the 39 per cent time duration of container inspection had been reduced while the businessmen had got a relief of 89pc.

PM Shehbaz termed beginning of Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council a significant achi­evement on the diplomatic front.

Recommendations, approvals

The cabinet gave its principled approval for legislation on amendments to Section 3(7) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganisa­tion) Act.

It also recommended approval of the regulations for the appointment of Information Group officers as press officers at diplomatic missions abroad.

The cabinet approved the registration/recognition of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta.

The cabinet, in light of a Supreme Court’s judgement in a human rig­hts case and the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, approved the reconstitution of a committee to determine the prices of life-saving medical equipment.

It also approved sending the National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Authority Bill to parliament.

The cabinet approved the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee at its Dec 18 meeting and ratified the decisions made by the Cabinet Com­mittee on State-Owned Enterprises on Dec 24.

