Portfolios still not ‘official’ after PM meets new cabinet inductees

ISLAMABAD: Nearly a week after more than 21 new members were inducted into the federal cabinet, the government seems undecided about the allocation of portfolios to these newly-minted ministers and advisers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif held a series of meetings with some of the new inductees on Wednesday, but sources say a final decision on who gets which ministry is still awaited.

Insiders claim that being the largest party in the coalition, the PML-N wants to claim first choice on key ministries, including some on which members of allied parties have expressed their interest.

Among those who called on the PM on Wednesday were Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Min­ister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, Ikhtiar Wali and ministers of state Abdul Rehman Kanju and Talal Chaudhry, as well as Special Assistant to the PM Haroon Akhtar.

As largest party in ruling coalition, PML-N wants first choice of ministries, insiders say

Sources in the Prime Min­ister’s Office told Dawn that some portfolios have been confirmed, although they have not been officially announced yet.

The constituents of Hanif Abbasi, a PML-N lawmaker from Rawalpindi, are confident that he will receive the railways ministry, as banners congratulating him on becoming the railways minister have been displayed on Murree Road for some days now.

Banners displayed on Pindi’s Murree Road congratulate Hanif Abbasi on becoming railways minister.—Online/file

Similarly, PML-N chief whip in the National Assembly, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, is likely to get the Ministry of National Health Services.

Ahad Cheema currently holds two portfolios — economic affairs and establishment — and may stand to lose one of them — most likely the establishment division — which may go to the PM’s confidant and newly-appointed adviser, Dr Tauqir Shah.

Istehkam Pakistan Party’s (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan, who presently holds three ministries, is trying to retain the communications ministry, which the PML-N also covets. Insiders say that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi is also eyeing the same ministry.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, who currently holds the portfolios of defence and defence production, may have to relinquish the latter in favour of former KP CM Pervez Khattak, who previously served as defence minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025