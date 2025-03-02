Imran seeks global help for justice, democracy

KARACHI: PTI founder Imran Khan has appealed to the international community, particularly the United States, to reaffirm its commitment to democracy, human rights, and regional stability.

In an article published in Time magazine in his name, the incarcerated former prime minister congratulated US President Donald Trump on his “political comeback” and expressed the hope that the US would work with Pakistan to foster economic partnerships, promote stability, and prevent conditions that lead to conflict and extremism.

It remains unclear if the article was indeed penned by Mr Khan, and how it was delivered to the magazine.

Mr Khan reflected on the ‘political turmoil’ in Pakistan and his ongoing fight for democracy. He expressed deep concern over the alleged erosion of democracy in the country, describing the current period as one of the most challenging in the nation’s history.

He underscored that his imprisonment and the charges brought against him were politically motivated attempts to stifle his advocacy for democratic principles. He claimed his struggle was not personal but addressed the broader issue of democracy, which had far-reaching consequences, not only for the country but also for regional and global stability.

Given Pakistan’s strategic importance, Mr Khan emphasised that the international community must recognise the urgency of addressing the crisis.

On the issue of terrorism, Mr Khan criticised the government for diverting resources from crucial counterterrorism efforts to pursue a political vendetta against PTI.

Regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which have seen an uptick in terrorist activity, were neglected in favour of “military campaigns against political opponents”.

The judiciary, Mr Khan alleged, had been reduced to a tool of political persecution.

Speaking on the DawnNews TV show ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Saturday, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said the PTI was “impossible to predict”.

The party was suggesting alliances while simultaneously calling for civil disobedience, sending letters and publishing “explosive” articles in Time magazine, the PML-N senator said.

Discussing the talks with the PTI, Senator Siddiqui said it was impossible to present options during the talks as they did not assess them at any forum, rather their decisions came straight from Mr Khan. He said the PTI did not know what they were doing until they received instructions from Mr Khan. “When Imran ordered ‘no more talks’, the PTI committee was completely caught off guard,” he said.

Asked if the PTI wanted to continue negotiations despite Imran’s instructions, he responded in the affirmative. “I remember [PTI Chairman] Gohar Ali Khan went to see Imran, and when he returned, there were still three or four days left before the deadline to meet their demands. Still, they said no more talks.”

