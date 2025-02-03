Imran has written letter to army chief on ‘need to reevaluate policy’: Barrister Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday that party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir regarding the “need to reevaluate policy”, adding that the text of the letter will be made public today.

Last month, the issue of a meeting between Gen Munir and PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar came under intense scrutiny but the agenda of the rendezvous remained shrouded in mystery, amid conflicting claims from both sides.

Initially, the interim PTI chairman had denied any contact, but he later confirmed a meeting with the army chief, where he claimed to have “received a positive response”. A statement attributed to security sources, however, had denied any political aspect of the gathering, saying the contents of the meeting were being reported out of context.

Talking to the media today, Barrister Gohar said that Imran, in his letter, has reminded the army chief that as the former prime minister and the founder of the country’s biggest political party PTI, he wanted to point out “certain things because of which the distance between the people and the establishment was widening”.

Continuing quoting Imran, Gohar said: “This [mistrust] should not take place at all, but there are certain reasons because of which this gulf is widening.

“Owing to those reasons, the army is being blamed, so the policy reasons must be reevaluated.”

According to Gohar, the letter also touched upon some of the reasons which have created the perceived gap between the establishment and the public, including the 2024 elections, the passage of the 26th amendment and the recent Peca Act, and how social media was being targeted to suppress dissent.

Barrister Gohar reiterated that Imran had written the letter in the above context “in great detail”, adding that the letter would be made public today.

More to follow.